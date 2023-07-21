Franklyn H. Barry, 71, of Acworth, Georgia, passed away on June 2, 2023. He was born on October 29, 1951. Franklyn is survived by his daughter Leah Barry, Stacy Evans, grandson Jacob Thompson and spouse Haley Wilson, great grandsons Chase and Jaxton Thompson, grandson Michael, and great granddaughter Maddie.
Franklyn dedicated his career to Must Ministries and served his community with unwavering dedication, commitment and volunteer work. His selfless nature and passion for helping others made a lasting impact on those he served.
Frank found solace in creating beautiful pieces with his hands, showcasing his talent and creativity in woodworking.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Franklyn H. Barry will be deeply missed by his loved ones and all those whose lives he touched.