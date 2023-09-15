James Orton, 82, of Cartersville, Georgia, passed away on September 12, 2023.
James was born on October 30, 1940, to the late Levi Orton and the late Florida Farmer Orton. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife, Martha Whitener Orton; and mother and father-in-law, Jack and Omie Whitener.
Survivors include his sisters-in-law, Liz Ponder and Nancy Young; brother-in-law Jackie Whitener; special cousin Mary Nell Farmer; several nieces and nephews; and close friends, Ronnie Johnson, Faye Wooten, Jennifer Wood, John Housley, and many others.
James owned and operated Orton’s Pawn and Shop for many years. He worked for the city of Cartersville Water Department and drove a school bus for over 25 years.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, September 19, 2023, in the chapel of Parnick Jennings Funeral Home with Ronnie Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, 2023 at the funeral home.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ronnie Johnson, Tim Hovers, Ronnie Hartness, Dale Wooten, Kenny Ruff, Lamar Johnson, Teddy Oliver, Tony Woods and John Housley.
Parnick Jennings Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of James Abna Orton