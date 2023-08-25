Jan Staples, 82, of Cartersville, passed away on August 22, 2023, at Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center.
Born on January 29, 1941, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Boyd Sheesley and the late Mildred Kuntz Sheesley.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Carol Custer; and her brothers, Thomas Sheesley, George Sheesley and Bob Sheesley.
Jan was a devout Christian having been saved when she was young. She made sure her entire family knew Jesus and taught them to sing gospel music early in life. In her professional life Jan was the secretary to the principal at Cass High School when it was located on Highway 41 North and later went on to retire from the Bartow County Board of Education Central Office where she was the secretary to the superintendent for over 20 years.
In her downtime she enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles and watching her Atlanta Braves. Jan was nocturnal and didn’t spend a lot of time sleeping. She had a passion for life and was the ringleader of every family event. An avid jokester Jan loved to pull pranks on everybody, especially her husband, Ron. And although Ron was her favorite person to prank everyone knew he was the greatest love of her life.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Ron Staples; her children, Terri Boyd; Tammi Morris (Franklin), Scott Staples (Dawn), and Traci Cline; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; her sister, Shirley Payton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in the chapel of Parnick Jennings Funeral Home with Reverend Dr. Joe Edwards and Reverend K. Ray Looney officiating.
A burial will follow in Providence Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday, August 25, 2023, at the funeral home.
Serving as pallbearers are Ethan Staples, Justin Morris, Nicholas Boyd, Caleb Privette, Clay Williams, Brady Henson, Josh Morris, and Grant Hightower.
