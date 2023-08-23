Kimberly Jean Smith, affectionately known as “Kimmie,” passed away unexpectedly on August 13, 2023, at 54 years of age at her home in Woodstock, Georgia. Born November 14, 1968, Kim was a creative and vivacious spirit. She had a great love for stationery, chocolate, music with a great beat and the magical, relaxing power of the beach.
An alumna of Cass High School and Kennesaw State University, she worked for many years for Atlanta Allergy & Asthma Clinic. During her tenure, she helped shepherd their growth across the state as one of their directors. She was known for her ability to get things done, roll with the punches and take charge whenever she needed to.
She is preceded in death by her father Kenneth L. Smith, grandparents Clarence & Dorothy Brabo, and Stillman & Delma Smith, and her beloved rescues Brandy, Alex, Sammie, Arnold, and Moose. She is survived by her mother Betty Smith Hilburn (Herb Hilburn), sister Pamela Kay Smith, niece Laurel Ann Lowe, aunt Sally Billings (Alfred), uncle Jack Smith (Peggy), cousin Jeni Collins and family, stepbrothers Michael and Brian Hilburn and their families, and many beloved friends.
Kim’s life did not come to an end with her death. Kim loved fiercely, whether that meant rescuing animals or doting on her friends and their families. Her generosity and love will live on through the lives she touched, including several children whose lives she was blessed to be part of: Christian, Nicholas, Emma, Jordan, Katelyn, Chandler, Kaylie, Taylor, Brooklyn, Caleb, Kinsleigh and their families.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, beginning at 11 am with a Celebration of Life Service at 1pm at Owen Funeral Home. Flowers accepted or donations may be made to Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue and Adoption, 3238 Cherokee St NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144.
