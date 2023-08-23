Mrs. Linda Dee Burch Walker passed away on August 19, 2023, at her home after a long illness.
She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 16, 1948, to the late Nellie Eidson Burch and Walter Dee Burch. Linda married Faires Lynn Walker on July 11, 1981; a more perfect union could not have been made. Linda was a beautiful, loving, and caring person to all who knew her. She faced years of suffering with courage, joy, love in her heart and a beautiful smile for all those around her.
Linda loved teaching, she taught history and social studies at Cherokee High School, Adairsville High School, and taught night class at the Bartow Academy. After 20 years of teaching she became the executive director for Bartow Collaborative. In her free time, Linda was an avid reader, enjoyed fishing with her husband and keeping up with politics.
She was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Ancil Walker; nephew, Johnny Walker; and brother-in-law, Charles Kapeghian.
Survivors include her husband, Faires Lynn Walker; sister, Nell Kapeghian; mother-in-law, Ann Faires Walker; brothers-in-law, Lee Walker and wife Jeanine and Lance Walker and wife Danna; sister-in-law, Linda Williams and husband Wayne; nieces and nephews, Van Kapeghian; Amy Mertz, Brandon Walker, Leanne Goodwin, Chas Williams, Adam Williams, Matt Williams, Mallory Walker and Meredith Smith; several great-nieces and nephews.
A private Celebration of Linda’s life will be held for her family and close friends. In lieu of flowers the family ask donations be made in Linda’s memory to St. Jude Children's Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate.
R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of funeral arrangements for Mrs. Linda Dee Burch Walker.