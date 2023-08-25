Louise Rogers Howell, 86, of Kingston, Georgia, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2023.
She is preceded in death by parents, Clifford Lee and Dorothy Amos Rogers, her beloved husband of 53 years, John Dee Howell; brothers Clifford Lee Rogers, Jr. and Robert Rogers, and a son, Granger Sydney Howell.
Left to cherish her memory are her devoted daughter, Shawna Howell McDonald, son-in-law, Jeffrey McDonald, granddaughter Sydney Howell (fiancee' Jillian Witt), sister Marie Wilson (Hugh Wilson), brother Raiden Rogers (Sherry Rogers) and many more close relatives and host of friends.
Louise began working as a legal secretary before she worked as a dedicated employee for 30 years at Cartersville Undergarment as a payroll clerk. She additionally worked as city clerk of Kingston for three years and served as a council member for the City of Kingston for sixteen years.
She was an active member of the Kingston Woman's History Club holding offices as secretary and vice president. She was a member of Kingston United Methodist Women and like clockwork, took pleasure in delivering “snack baskets” to hospital waiting rooms. Everyone looked forward to seeing her and her radiating smile which was “a light” at work and to her community she served. She loved bowling and was in both Rome and Cartersville bowling leagues.
In addition, she loved the Atlanta Braves, NY Yankees, sewing, gardening, and reading while sitting out in the sunshine with a good book and always with a cup of coffee. She was a loving “Grand-dog-mother” and dearly loved her cat, Catniss. One of Louise's greatest gifts was in service to her Lord and Savior and her ministry at the Kingston United Methodist Church where she played the piano for over 60 years each Sunday and was honored by her church family on June 26, 2005, for this remarkable gift of service.
Her service and ministry extended far beyond the walls of the church. A “Southern Cook” at best, she was known for her weekly delivery of sourdough bread and also cornbread cake, green beans, fried okra and corn at church and family gatherings. She biblically understood “if any among you are hungry, give him food."
Ms. Louise (as affectionately known to many in Kingston) will be truly missed but her legacy of meekness, compassion, selfless giving, putting others first, kindness and generosity inspire all whose lives she impacted!
Visitation will be on Sunday, August 27, 2023, from 4 pm until 7pm at Parnick Jennings Funeral Home, 430 Cassville Road, Cartersville, GA 30120.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted on Monday, August 28, 2023, at 11 am at the Kingston United Methodist Church, 26 East Main Street, Kingston, GA 30145 with internment immediately following at the Kingston City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial offerings may be made to: Kingston Woman's History Club or the Kingston United Methodist Church. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Parnick Jennings funeral home who will be in charge of arrangements.