Knowing that it was time to reunite with loved ones and rest with her Savior, Jesus Christ, Mrs. Mary Louise (Nanny) Sullins, of Cartersville, GA, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at the age of 97.
Louise was born in January 1926 to Arvil and Myrtie McBee in Fairmount, GA. As a young girl, she grew up picking cotton on the Mahan farm where her family sharecropped. She met and married her sweetheart Wiley Hoyt (Stumpy) Sullins in 1947. The couple moved to Sullins Farm in 1949, where they raised a daughter, Marsha Sullins Lee, and a son, Wiley (Bug) Sullins, Jr. Through much effort and hard work, they built a legacy for their future generations.
At the early age of 16, Louise began her career in food service as a waitress at Offitts in Calhoun, GA. She later went on to become the manager of the Cass High school lunchroom, Cartersville Country Club, and was the department manager for Food Giant and Kroger deli. The Daily Tribune News featured many of her recipes and advice for cooking in many news articles over the years. “Nanny” loved to cook and passed this knowledge on to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren, who have fond memories of standing on a kitchen chair wearing her old apron to help make homemade fried apple pies. Visitors to her farmhouse kitchen never left empty handed or with an empty stomach.
Louise was a faithful member of Wofford’s Crossroads Baptist Church in White, GA. She attended church services until the age of 94 when health problems finally prohibited her attending. She had great faith in the Lord, and shared her testimony of her Savior with her family through her many selfless acts of service to others. She lived “The Golden Rule” and taught her family to “turn the other cheek” when others treat you unkindly. She recited The Lord’s Prayer with her grandchildren, and meals on Sullins’ Farm never began until the food was blessed and thanks given. She was also a huge Braves fan and knew the names and positions of all the players.
Louise is now reunited with her loving husband Wiley Hoyt Sullins, Sr., parents Arvil and Myrtie McBee, brother Buren (Ethylene) McBee and sister, Butch (Baxter) Owens, infant son Michael Paul Sullins, and infant twin grandchildren, Jody and Patience Sullins.
Her children, Marsha (David) Lee, and Wiley (Penny Anglin) Sullins, Jr. both of Cartersville, GA find comfort knowing they will see their beloved mother again. Memories of “Nanny” will be treasured by her eight grandchildren, Heather (Bart) Markley, Tiffany (Gene) Jensen, Tara Filetti, Joshua (Shannon) Sullins, Jacob (Jamie) Sullins, Tyson (Deseret) Lee, Hope (Bobby) Lingerfelt, and Hannah (Patrick) Lambert. She is also survived by 24 great grandchildren who were the love of her life.
The family will receive visitors on Friday, September 01, 2023, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at Owen Funeral Home in Cartersville. Funeral services will be held at Wofford’s Crossroads Baptist Church in White, GA ,at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 02, 2023, with a graveside service to follow. Great-grandsons Bryson Markley, Bentley Markley, Joshua Sullins, Jackson Sullins, Jacob Jensen, and John David Jensen, will serve as pallbearers. Brody Lingerfelt, Barrett Filetti, Luke Lingerfelt and Keiler Lee will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Sullins’ family has requested that donations be made to Fairmount Elementary (c/o Judith Cunningham), 130 Peachtree St., Fairmount, Georgia, 30139, for the purchase of coats and shoes for children in need of these items. Mrs. Sullins attended Fairmount Schools as a child and was the oldest living graduate.