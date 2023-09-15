Mrs. Barbara Sue Smith, age 84, of Adairsville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 13, 2023, surrounded by her beloved family.
Barbara Sue was affectionately known by several names. Her nieces and nephews called her Aunt Barbara Hun; Billy’s side of the family called her Sue, and in her grandmother years she was called “Grandmaw” and most often “GaGa.”
GaGa lived for her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She spoiled them and in return they spoiled her and took great care of her and Billy. She enjoyed sitting in her chair in front of her fireplace working a puzzle on her iPad, watching Gunsmoke with Billy and sitting on her front porch enjoying her beautiful yard.
She was a member of the Calhoun Church of Christ and loved her church family tremendously. She was an incredibly devout and faithful Christian woman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Neal Pinion and Viola Wynn Pinion, and her brothers, Neal Pinion and Lowell Pinion.
Survivors include her loving husband of 61 years, William P. “Billy” Smith, Sr.; children, William P. Smith, Jr., Dawn Smith Chastain and husband Eddie, and Lena Smith Adams and husband David; grandchildren, Ashley Chastain Thomason and husband Josh, Allie Chastain Hamby and husband Justin, Dave Adams, Darby Adams, Graham Smith and Denton Smith; great-grandchildren, Sam Thomason, Canaan Thomason, Lizzie Thomason, Lyla Hamby and Aria Hamby; sister, Cille Cornett and husband James; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 3:30 PM from the chapel of Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville with Minister Butch Jones officiating. Pallbearers will include Graham Smith, Denton Smith, Dave Adams, Sol Collum, Mark Cornett and Corey Sutton.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:30 PM until 3:30 PM at Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association.
R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of funeral arrangements for Mrs. Barbara Sue Smith.
