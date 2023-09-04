Mrs. Mary Banks Johnson, age 69, of Cartersville, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023.
Homegoing Service will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at The Greater Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1 Mount Olive Street, Cartersville, Georgia 30120, with Pastor Randy Livsey and other Ministers officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour before the service. Interment, Sunset Memory Gardens. Arrangements by Willis Funeral Home, Inc., Dalton, Georgia.