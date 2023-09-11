Nell Kay Clayton
9/6/1928 – 9/9/2023
Nell Kay Clayton was born in Richmond, Virginia, on September 6, 1928, to her parents, Louise P. Kay (deceased) and Frank F. Kay (deceased). Nell graduated from Glen Allen High School, and she worked at Standard Oil Company in Richmond, VA. During this time, she met an outgoing young man, Jack (John F.) Clayton (deceased) when he was discharged from the Navy after World War II concluded. Nell, a seemingly reserved, yet witty young lady at the time was smitten with Jack, and they married and had a son, Thomas (Tom) C. Clayton (deceased), who was their “pride and joy.” Nell stayed home with her son, Tom, for some time and later worked at AARP preparing tax forms for seniors. Nell and Jack moved to Cartersville, GA, so they could be closer to Tom’s family and ended up living a few miles away. Nell was a member of Sam Jones Methodist Church, and she enjoyed playing Bridge with the “Morning Club” at the Cartersville Country Club for 20 years.
Although she was 95 at her death, she never missed a beat. Nell kept up with everyone through social media, she prepared her own taxes, and she took classes at the library to learn how to operate her laptop to play Bridge online. One of her favorite stories to share was when she sang live on the radio in her youth, and she kept the record album recording as a memento. Nell is described by many as practical, thoughtful, funny, but most of all she was always happy, caring and those around her enjoyed her company.
Her family, though they miss her dearly, are elated for her to be reunited with her son, Tom, husband, Jack, and those who passed before her, including her brother, Frank F. (Bubba) Kay and his wife, Shirley Kay. Other family members, including Diane E. Rife, Sharon R. Griffin, and Terry K. Spiers were involved in Nell’s life and will miss her. Those celebrating her long life with love are Donna Clayton-Lyle (daughter-in- law) and Steve Lyle (Donna’s husband), Kristin Moffett (granddaughter) and her husband, Jeremy, along with John P. Clayton (grandson) and his wife, Kate. Nell, in preparing for her heaven send-off, wanted the world to know that her greatest love was attributed to her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren (Sam Moffett, Maggie Moffett, Thomas Clayton, Jack Clayton and Evie Clayton).
Nell’s family wants to thank the amazing staff at The Fountains in Cartersville, GA, who grew close to Nell and cared for her like their own. We would also like to acknowledge Susan Sewell and Gloria Ray for being wonderfully attentive and loving sitters when Nell needed them during her final months. After her 95th birthday, Nell transitioned to eternal life on September 9, 2023.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 10:00 am on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Sunset Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 14, 2023, from 11:15 am until 12:30 pm at Owen Funeral Home.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 10:00 am on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Sunset Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 14, 2023, from 11:15 am until 12:30 pm at Owen Funeral Home.