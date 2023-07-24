Patricia (Pat) Harris McDonald passed away peacefully on 22 July at Piedmont Hospital in Cartersville, GA. The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and medical staff for their genuine, loving care for her over the last months of her life.
Pat is preceded in death by her mother, Emma Katherine (Hagood) Harris, her father, David Ellie Harris, and her brother, David Alan Harris and his wife Anne.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Roger Laney McDonald Jr., her son, Roger Laney McDonald III, her daughter, Katherine Lee (McDonald) Cantrell, her son-in-law Steve Cantrell, her Granddaughters, Michele Krey McDonald, Rachael Hope (Cantrell) Cox and husband Michael Cox, Melissa Katherine Cantrell, Grandsons, Roger Laney McDonald IV, Christopher Steven Cantrell, Daniel Riley Cantrell, Niece, Deborah Anne (Harris) Houston and her husband Steven, grand nieces, great-grand nieces, great-grandchildren, cousins and so many wonderful friends throughout the years.
Pat was born in Oneonta, AL, on September 24, 1932. She grew up in that quaint, beautiful town where she knew her neighbors and could still name those who lived in each house on her block, along with many details of their families. Pat is also survived by her life-long childhood friend from Oneonta, Ann Harvey, whom she continued to stay in touch with for all these years.
Pat graduated from Blount County High School in Oneonta. She was a member of Lester Memorial Methodist Church and a wonderful pianist. She attended Huntington College and Auburn University (War Eagle!), graduating with a teaching degree in music education. Pat played the clarinet in Auburn’s band and was involved in various collegiate leadership roles. She spent her summers as a counselor at camps, including Interlochen Music Camp in Michigan.
Pat taught music in an elementary school for two years in Eufala, AL. In the summers, she was a swim instructor with the American Red Cross. In 1956, she joined the Red Cross full-time and was assigned to the Naval hospital in Memphis, TN as a social worker and recreation worker. Her next assignment was in Japan, where she enjoyed snow skiing in her spare time — then on to Korea in 1958 where she served in a MASH unit. (Pat and Mac always enjoyed watching the show, "MASH," together.)
When transferred to Ft. Campbell, KY, in 1959 she met her husband, Roger (Mac) McDonald. They married and had two children, Roger and Kathy.
Pat continued her teaching career in Kentucky, along with raising her children during the Vietnam era over many of Mac’s deployments to combat. The family moved to Dahlonega, GA, in 1968, where Pat continued her teaching career in the Lumpkin County school system. In 1974, the family moved to Cartersville, GA, where Pat continued to be a wonderful teacher and chorus director at Cartersville Middle School, until retiring in 1997. She made life-long friends with other teachers and staff. She and Mac have remained close to many of them through the years, making countless good memories together.
Pat was a member of Sam Jones Methodist Church. She loved singing and helping in the choir, organizing music for many years, and helping with the bell choir. She loved her Sunday School class and the genuine fellowship of all the people at church. She had a servant’s heart and genuinely cared for and about others.
Pat enjoyed the outdoors, loved swimming, hiking, reading, music, doing crossword puzzles and knitting — from small dishrags to large blankets, for family, friends and church fundraisers.
A devoted wife, mother and friend to all, Pat enjoyed helping others, being an encouraging listener, and served with grace and kindness throughout her long life to make the world a better place.
A visitation will be held at Sam Jones Church Fellowship Hall on Wednesday, 26 July between 11 AM and 1 PM, followed by a celebration of life in the sanctuary.
A graveside burial service for family will be at 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at the Georgia National Cemetery 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr., Canton, GA 30114.
In lieu of flowers, consider donations to the American Red Cross and/or to Sam Jones Church.
In lieu of flowers, consider donations to the American Red Cross and/or to Sam Jones Church.