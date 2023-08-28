We are sad to announce the passing of Paula Weyl Millet, 72, a resident of Bartow County, Georgia.
She passed away in her home on August 22, 2023, surrounded by family after a long and convoluted arm-wrestling match with ovarian cancer.
Born, October 6, 1950, in Houma, Louisiana, she was the daughter of Ethel Madeline Ellender and Paul Jerome Weyl, and a former husband, Allen Bernard, all who preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Eugene E. (Jack) Millet and three sons, Geoffrey, Jonathan and Christian Bernard, along with their respective wives, Elizabeth, Kasie, and Michelle. She left behind seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Not a bad number odds for an only child.
She spent her 36 year career as a high school educator, first at Houma's Terrebonne High School and then later, at North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Ga. She happily welcomed retirement, which brought her the luxury of time to pursue other things. On a whim, she decided to try her hand at "play" writing and expanded that to launch an active blog. And now, years later, she has eight books occupying the Amazon book shelves. Aside from the five works of fiction, her greatest reward is the three books of the valuable lessons learned during this ovarian cancer fight. In the midst of the awful tempest, the hand of God reaches out, calming the rigid seas. And she was so grateful for His healing power, to keep her sane during those terrible years of ongoing treatment.
All of you are invited to participate in a celebration of life, which is really a fancy excuse for a party. The celebration will be held on Saturday, September 16 at 233 Macedonia Road, White GA. Please come and share the memories we have enjoyed together.
She was very passionate about raising ovarian cancer awareness. With that in mind, in lieu of flowers, she asked for donations to Ovarian Cancer Research (www.ocrahope.org) or the Clearity Foundation (www.clearityfoundation.org/)
There are so few resources for women who share this dreaded disease.