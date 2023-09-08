Pearl Grace Waters Noles – Age 90 of Cartersville, GA passed away on September 6, 2023.
Mrs. Noles was born in Canton, GA on August 12, 1933 to the late John Cleveland and Maybell Pace Waters.
She is also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Woodie Noles; sisters, Irene Satterfield, Edith Bearden, Dean Bell, Vera Purcell and Delano Waters; brother, Roy Waters.
Mrs. Noles is survived by her brothers, J.C. Waters (Carolyn) and L.D. Waters (Ruth) as well as serval nieces, nephews.
Gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023 beginning at 11am with a Celebration of Life Service at 1pm from the Chapel of Owen Funeral Home with Kenny Jacobs officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Satterfield, Clark Millsap, Zachary Millsap, Todd Dittmer, Neal Rozelle and Justin Bell.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Amedisys Hospice and caregivers, Betty Boston, Mary Ann Wood and Trina Bell.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.
Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Drive, Cartersville, GA 30120 770-382-3030
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.owenfunerals.com for the Noles family.