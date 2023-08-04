Miss Regina “Gina” Lynn Brumbelow, age 61, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Gina was born in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on January 2, 1962, to James “Willard” Brumbelow and Ruth Olene Cagle Brumbelow. She is preceded in death by her father, Willard.
Gina is survived by her devoted mother Ruth Olene Cagle Brumbelow; her sister Michelle Hanks (Donald); her nephews Dylan (Haley), Dalton (Mallory), and Dustin (Dannielle Veley), her niece Kaitlyn Hanks (Tate Mathis); her two great-nieces Henley and Carsen Hanks; her great nephew Baylor Hanks; as well as many special aunts and cousins.
Gina always had a sweet smile and handshake ready for anyone she would meet. She loved her family with her whole heart and one of her greatest joys was displaying their pictures in her room for all to see. She loved her music, her Walkman, and her headphones, and ball caps/hats were her favorite accessory. She worked at Woodright Industries for many years until she told her mom she was “retired.” She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
The family would like to thank the following special people for all their care, love, and support for Regina: Toni Beuttel, Gina’s devoted caregiver for over 12 years; Wendy Allen, Kristi Staines, Brittany Richardson, Misty Mitchell, and the wonderful staff at Amedisys Hospice Care in Cartersville, Georgia for all the special care and support they provided to Regina and her family.
A celebration of life will be held for Gina on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. at Parnick Jennings Funeral Home with George Lee and Audrey Fuller officiating. The family will welcome friends for a visitation prior to the service from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Interment will be private. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Donald Hanks, Dylan Hanks, Dalton Hanks, Dustin Hanks, and Tate Mathis.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Cure PSP at 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001, or www.psp.org/iwanttohelp/ways-to-give. Donations may also be made to Footprints on the Heart. www.footprintsontheheart.org
Parnick Jennings Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Regina Brumbelow; please visit www.parnickjenningsfuneral.com to share a memory and post a condolence message.