Rev. Charles M. Greenway of Cartersville went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, after a valiant battle with cancer. Mr. Greenway was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 4, 1944, to John Greenway and Christine Massey Nolan. He was raised by his loving grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. James E. Massey Sr. of Cartersville. Charles proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1962 to 1968. In 1968, he married the love of his life, Myrtice Abernathy, and God blessed their union with two wonderful sons. They shared an unbreakable bond, weathered storms, celebrated the good times, worked hard, traveled as often as possible and built a beautiful life together.
Charles never met a stranger, and he made many friends through his business ventures in Cartersville. His most recent endeavor was Greenway Motors, Inc. where he was able to help many people purchase cars, but he also took advantage of that time to share his faith in Christ with his customers. Mr. Greenway was an active member of Center Baptist Church for over 40 years, and he lived out his faith in Jesus every day. He was quick to give the Lord the glory for all his blessings, and even throughout his health struggles, he continued to praise God and give thanks for all He had done for him. A visit with Charles almost always ended with an “I love you” or “I appreciate you.” His truly was a life well-lived.
Mr. Greenway was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, a brother, James Greenway, sisters, Yvonne “Bonnie” Holt and Barbara Jean Kay, as well as his daughter-in-law, Rebecca Miller Greenway.
Charles is survived by his wife of 55 years, Myrtice Greenway, his two sons, Shawn Greenway and Sheldon Greenway, his brother, Leon Tant, and his “sister” cousin, Sherry Takacs, all of Cartersville. He also leaves behind a host of extended family and friends that will forever treasure the wonderful memories they shared.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Center Baptist Church, 80 McKaskey Creek Rd SE, Cartersville, GA 30121 on Saturday, July 22nd at 3 PM with the Rev. Joey Phillips, Rev. Dewey Atchley and Rev. Chris Cabe officiating. Interment will take place at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA, at a later date. There will be no formal visitation with the family, but they are eternally grateful for all the prayers, cards, visits, and calls over the last few months.
Pallbearers include Mark Hill, David Adams, Wesley Adams, Danny Tucker, Tracy Edwards, and Keith Howard. Honorary pallbearers are L.C. Cornwell, Bill Williams, Tommy Stepp, Charles Twiggs, Donnie Edwards and Joe Calhoun.
R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, will be in charge of funeral arrangements for Rev. Charles M. Greenway