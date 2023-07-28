Robert Glenn “Bobby” Bannister, age 69 of Cartersville, GA, passed away on July 27, 2023.
He was born in Bakersfield, California, on July 29, 1953, to the late Jack Hall Bannister and Faye Mills Bannister.
Along with his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his stepmother, Yvonne Lankford Bannister.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Deborah (Debbie) Stephenson Bannister; daughters, Mylinda Bannister Amos (Jimmy) and Amberly Bannister; grandson, Hudson Amos; brother, Jack Bannister (Kathy); stepsister, Stephanie Thornton (James); special friends and neighbors, Rick and Dee Cash; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bobby was an avid outdoorsman and proud of his private pilot’s license. He retired from Georgia Power and the State of Georgia.
He was a member of Atco Baptist Church. He loved his family and friends and will be truly missed.
Visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, July 30, 2023. from 2-3pm.
Graveside services will be conducted following visitation at 3:30pm at Sunset Memory Gardens.
Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Drive, Cartersville, GA 30120 (770) 382-3030