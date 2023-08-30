On August 26, 2023, Roger Dillard Black, 70, of Cartersville, GA, died tragically after being struck by a train. The advancing stages he was experiencing of frontotemporal dementia led him to often wonder, making for an adventurous life for all who loved him. But Saturday evening, instead of returning from his venture the Lord called him to his heavenly home.
Born the third child of six on January 3, 1953, to parents Charles David Black and Edna Russell Black Britt, Roger moved around a bit in his early years attending schools of Cartersville, Rome and eventually Grady High School in Atlanta. As a teenager he worked in local garages, where he found a passion for turning wrenches. He learned all about cars and engines, which led to a lifetime of tinkering, troubleshooting and fixing his own vehicles and those of many friends and family members. After meeting the girl whom he was to marry, Kathy Bartlett Black, her father, Fred Bartlett, put him to work building houses and taught him their family’s trade of brick masonry, while also requiring him to pull down some shifts at their downtown restaurant, The Tastee Freez. In the mid '70s Roger was hired by the Boilermakers Local 454, working jobs at many power plants in Georgia and Tennessee. He was a skilled ironworker and would proudly share his dangerous adventures of working in the boilers, walking steel beams at great heights and welding on nuclear reactors. After some travels working at various power plants, he settled into a job with Southern Machine and Fabrication in 1983, where he was a millwright and fabricator for 26 years. In 2008, Roger started a family business, Quality Time Construction, with wife and son, Bart, which focused on industrial construction and fabrication. Upon retiring in 2012, he continued doing small welding jobs around town, many for the City of Cartersville.
Roger was predeceased by grandparents, Criss Wesley and Camilla (McIntyre) Black, grandparents, Ed and Alice (Crowe) Russell, father, Charles Black, mother, Edna (Russell) Britt, stepmother, Geneva Black, sister, Elaine (Black) Hammond, brother and sister in law, Keith and Linda Bartlett, stepsister, Myra Popham, son, Russell Eugene Black, grandson, Austin Bartlett Black and father in law, Fred Bartlett.
He is survived by wife, Kathy (Bartlett) Black, daughter, Beth Archer (William), son, Bart Black (Marie), his grandchildren, Will, Alli, Brooks and Shoun Archer, and Gracie Black. Also survived by siblings, Russell Black (Kim), Earline McDowell (Doug), Ellen Miller, Rodney (Tamara) Black, step siblings, Shearrie Smith (Bill) and Margaret Watkins (Steve), mother-in-law, Evelyn Bartlett-Morrison, brothers and sisters in law, Mike and Dianne (Bartlett) Burwell, Mike and Emily Bartlett and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
At the ripe old age of 17, Roger spotted a long-haired beauty at a neighbor’s house, told his friend he was going to marry her, and walked straight over and planted a big kiss on her. They dated for three years and after a long engagement and failure to nail down a wedding date, demanded she marry him now or never. They eloped and were married at the Cartersville Courthouse on April 7, 1973. Roger and Kathy just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past April.
Roger was a super proud daddy of Beth and Bart. And an even prouder “Poppy” of Will, Alli, Gracie, Brooks and Shoun. If you held even a two-minute conversation with him, you’d walk away having heard much about their latest accomplishments. He spent countless hours coaching baseball in Cartersville’s Farm League and you could hear him loudly cheering his babies on from the stands at gymnastics meets, cheer competitions, football, basketball, softball, and soccer games.
Roger loved playing baseball growing up and ran track, having you believe he was the fastest man ever at the great height of 5’4”. He also was a scrappy little competitive boxer, winning several matches. He loved bowling, camping and anything outdoorsy! He enthusiastically captured any and all critters and instilled a love for the outdoors in his children and grandchildren.
The good Lord used Roger’s love of softball to lure him to the church. While dating Kathy, he was very interested in playing on her church’s softball team. You had to attend church regularly to play so he could be found sitting in Gilmer Street Baptist Church each Sunday filling his requirement to participate, meanwhile being filled with the Holy Spirit and love of fellowship. Roger eventually taught Sunday School, led the boys’ RA group, and even became an ordained deacon of the church. His role as deacon suited him best because he was a born servant. He cared for the widows of the church, cut grass, repaired anything that needed fixing, served meals, visited with nursing homes and worked VBS and SPLASH Bartow. He spent his entire life helping others, pouring into his community and serving the people of the church. His absolute favorite thing to do these past several years was picking up donations from Publix bakery and unsellable items each Saturday morning and delivering them to the Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter. He loved the children excitedly running out to seeing what he would be delivering each week.
Roger’s passing was a shock and devastating to the whole community and will be greatly missed. May we all strive to be as joyful in serving others as well.
