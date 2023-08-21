Roger Laney McDonald, Jr., aka “Ranger Mac,” aka “Sarge,” was born on August 31, 1935, on the Native American Reservation of Inger, MN. He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Patricia (Harris) McDonald, sister, Shirley Anne (McDonald) Bixby, his mother, Delphine (King) McDonald, and his father, Roger Laney McDonald Sr. He is survived by his brother, Tim and his wife Calla McDonald of Inger, MN, son, COL (Ret) Roger Laney McDonald III, daughter, Kathy (McDonald) Cantrell and her husband, COL (Chaplain) Steve Cantrell and many other close relatives and friends who loved him dearly.
Mac went by the nickname “Sonny” as he grew up in Inger and the small Northern town of Deer River, MN. He spent his childhood days learning to hunt, fish, trap, sell furs, pick boughs and wild rice with his Uncle Bob, and played baseball frequently with the Native Americans on the reservation. He played many sports in school and excelled in them, including baseball, football and boxing. He graduated in 1953 from Deer River High School, and soon after joined the US Army to enlist as an infantryman in 1953. Because he was underage, he had to get his parents’ consent to do so.
Mac was assigned to the 11th Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, where he completed Jump School, Aerial Delivery, Air Transportability and Jumpmaster Schools in 1954. His professional military training continued with Pathfinder School, Light and Heavy Weapons Schools at Fort Benning, GA, Winter Mountain School at Fort Carson, CO, and Summer Mountain School at Fort Greely, AK. He graduated from the US Army Ranger School in 1962 and Jungle Warfare School in Panama in 1963. In 1966, he was selected to be a RECONDO instructor at the 101st Airborne Division’s RECONDO School at Fort Campbell. He was later selected as a Ranger Instructor at Mountain Ranger Camp in Dahlonega, GA. During his three tours of duty in the Republic of Vietnam, he served with the South Vietnamese Mobile Training Team, the 173rd Airborne Brigade, the 1st Air Cav and MAC-V. While two of the three tours were a year in length, his second tour was extended voluntarily to a 22-month tour due to the heavy fighting during the TET offensive. Mac said he could just not leave his men during that time.
During his time in Vietnam, Ranger Mac experienced heavy combat with enemy forces on numerous occasions, always leading from the front. He received several awards for valor including four purple hearts. In 1970, he was again assigned to the Mountain Ranger Camp where he served as the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC) of the Patrolling Committee, training U.S. Army Rangers in the grueling Mountain Phase of Ranger School. Ranger Mac retired in 1973 after serving 20 years on active duty. His military awards include the Bronze Star, the Army Commendation Medal with V device, Air Medal, GCM 4th Award, National Defense Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster (OLC), Vietnam Service Medal, with one Silver and four Bronze Stars, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Purple Heart, with 3 OLCs, the Vietnam Cross for Gallantry with Bronze Star and Palm, 7 overseas service bars, the Master Parachutist Badge, the Combat Infantryman’s Badge and the coveted Ranger tab.
Upon retirement Mac worked for the Fish and Game Commission on Lake Allatoona in Cartersville, GA, and used his GI Bill to obtain a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Reinhardt College. After his service with Fish and Game, he returned to his passion of training, instructing security officers throughout the Southeast for Georgia Power. He elevated to a Senior Training Officer responsible for the training of weapons qualification, hand-to-hand combat, and squad tactics for both conventional and nuclear power sites in Georgia. In 2001, he was selected as a Distinguished Member of the Ranger Training Brigade for his outstanding professionalism and impactful contributions at the Mountain Ranger Camp during his two tours of duty there as a Ranger Instructor. He has been an active member of the US Mountain Ranger Association since its inception.
In addition to his impressive military and civilian service, Ranger Mac volunteered with various Boy Scout and ROTC units teaching mountaineering, rappelling, weapons safety, water safety, rope and knot tying, and basic patrolling techniques. He also worked extensively with the Cartersville Police Department advising and assisting them in creating a SWAT Team. His genuine love for law enforcement continued throughout the rest of his life.
Mac met his lifemate of 63 years in 1960, marrying Patricia (Harris) McDonald. They initially met when Pat cared for him as a member of the Red Cross after he was injured in a parachute jump. They began their family in Kentucky where Roger and Kathy were both born, and stayed there until 1967, before moving to Dahlonega GA. After their time in Dahlonega where Mac served at the Mountain Ranger Camp and Pat taught school, the family moved to Cartersville in 1974. In Cartersville, Mac and Pat lived to make life-long friends throughout Bartow County. After a second retirement, Mac began a subdivision where he lived, naming the road he lived on as Ranger Road to honor his passion and love for US Army Rangers and Soldiers. 22 Ranger Road remains a “safe house” for all Rangers and Soldiers to this day.
Also known as “Sarge” around town, Ranger Mac made wonderful friends and was an encouraging person to all. He loved ‘Canes sports and cheered them on, listening to games on the radio in his later years. Mac also loved the Dawgs, the Minnesota Vikings and was an avid competitor in anything: cards, cribbage, darts, horseshoes, or just cheering for the underdog in any game. He loved the Capri Restaurant, his life-long friends at the Cigar Bar and the members of Sam Jones Methodist Church. He had great respect for the Lord and treated friends like family. He was proud of his Ojibwe/Chippewa heritage from his mom and Scottish heritage from his dad, and loved to watch westerns and listen to old school Country music, to include his favorites from Hank Williams and Patsy Cline.
Ranger Mac, aka “Sarge” will be missed greatly, but never forgotten. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local veterans shelter or services or just extend kindness to others as he did. God Bless you Ranger Mac – job well done!
A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, August 24th, at 11 am in the sanctuary of Sam Jones United Methodist Church. A burial will follow at 1:30pm at Georgia National Cemetery.
