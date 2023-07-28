Ryan Nicholas Giles, age 31, died on July 24, 2023, due to a tragic accident.
Ryan was born in Lakeland, Florida on March 6, 1992, the son of Jeffrey Giles and Patricia (Hillier) Parker.
Ryan is survived by his wife, Ashley Thomas; his three sons who were the loves of his life, Jaxson, Jameson, and Jensen; his Mother, Patricia (Mike) Hillier Parker; his Grandparents, Elizabeth Hillier, Sharon Yaeger (Nana), and Herb Hendrix (Pops); Siblings, Jeffrey Giles, Jason Giles, and Joshua Giles, Jenna Parker, and Brandon Parker. Sister-in-law, Brittany Thomas; Brother-in-Law, Devon Durden; Aunts, Sherry (Dave) Hillier Gillette, Jimikka (Rusty) Ewing; Uncle, Mac (Becky) Hillier; and many many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ryan was preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey Giles, and Grandfather (“Poppy”), Andrew Hillier; Mother-in-law, Jennifer Durden; Father-in-law, Greg Thomas.
Ryan was a soft spoken-kind hearted soul who first and foremost loved spending time with his children. He also had a love of the outdoors, riding motorcycles, and for animals (especially dogs). He loved his family and his joy, laughter and hugs will be greatly missed by everyone.
Owen Funeral Home, Cartersville, GA.