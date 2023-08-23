Samuel Eugene (Gene) Jenkins, age 90, of Cartersville Georgia, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023. He was born in Cartersville, Georgia, on March 28, 1933, to the late Jack Thomas Jenkins and Mary Frances Layton Jenkins.
Gene was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was employed by the United States Postal Service for 40+ years as well as part-time with RCA Truck Lines where he worked hard to provide for his family. Gene loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Peeples Valley Baptist Church. Gene and Dot had four children and were very supportive of Cartersville Athletics and anything their children were involved in. Gene was active in The Boy Scouts of America Program with all of his sons and was very proud that they all earned the honor of Eagle Scout. In later years, he was awarded the highest honor in adult scouting, The Silver Beaver Award.
He also enjoyed woodworking and carpentry, but his greatest joy was being a husband, daddy, and granddaddy. He spent his last two years in Memory Care at The Fountains in Calhoun where he was loved by all. So much so, he was crowned “King of The Fountains” on Valentine’s Day of 2023. The family of Gene Jenkins would like to thank the staff of The Fountains Calhoun for the love and care they provided him over the past two years. An extra special thank you to Homespun Hospice, Michelle Coleman, in particular, for going above and beyond for him in his final stage of life.
Eugene is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy (Dot) Bearden Jenkins; son, Daniel (Danny) Eugene Jenkins; great-granddaughter, Ella Chambley; sister, Margaret (Durell) Williams and Jackie (Hubert) Guyton; brothers, Layton (Joyce) Jenkins and Charles Thomas Jenkins; sisters-in-law, Janice Jenkins and Sherron Jenkins. He is survived by his sons, Mitch (Yvonne) Jenkins, Randy (Holly) Jenkins; daughter, Rita (Jeff) Dixon; daughter-in-law, Belinda Jenkins; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Casey) Jenkins, Jonathan (Jenna) Jenkins, Dallas Jenkins, Trey Vice, Victoria (Jim) Stovall, Tyler Jenkins, Jaxon Jenkins, Natalie (Brandon) Chambley, Brookeanna (Daniel) Herring, Devin (Jordan) Jenkins, Naomi Dixon; great-grandchildren, Jaxston Jenkins, Carter Jenkins, Jett Jenkins, Jovi Jenkins, Cora Chambley, Wells Chambley, Dorie Herring, Lowery Herring, McEver Herring, Claudia Jenkins, Samuel Jenkins, Dalton Jenkins, Jake Vice, Drew Vice, Ben Vice, Merritt Vice, Carson Stovall, Corbin Stovall and his brother, Claude Jenkins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 11 am on Friday, August 25, 2023, in the chapel of Owen Funeral Home with Dr. Eric Mathison and Darrell Bailey officiating. The interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens with Jeffrey Jenkins, Jonathan Jenkins, Devin Jenkins, Daniel Herring, Brandon Chambley and Dallas Jenkins serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 24, 2023, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm.
Please visit www.owenfunerals.com to leave online condolences for the family. Owen Funeral Home 12 Collins Dr., Cartersville, GA is honored to serve the Jenkins Family.