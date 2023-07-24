Sarah Drucilla Maxwell, age 79, of Taylorsville, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023. She was born in Cartersville, Georgia, on May 18, 1944, to Lamar Edward Cox Sr. and Emma Elizabeth Cox.
Drucilla was a graduate of Taylorsville High School and spent her early adult life as a full-time mother and homemaker. She later worked for many years at Ladds Farm Supply and served a pivotal role in the success of the family business, Maxwell Precast. She and her loving husband, Bobby, would have celebrated 60 years of marriage this December. Drucilla was a devoted member of her church, Bethel Crossroads Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family, cooking, gardening, playing with her great-grandson and spending time at the pool and beach.
Drucilla was preceded in death by her parents, Lamar Cox, Sr. and Elizabeth Cox; brothers, Eddie Cox, Johnny (Rita) Cox, David Cox, and Wesley Cox; and grandsons, Max Corbin and Noah Warren. She is survived by her husband, Bobby Maxwell, Sr.; children, Lisa (Jeff) Quinn, Joy (Jeff) Suskind, and Lee Maxwell; grandchildren, Mallory (Josh) Ridgely, Sarah Corbin, Nicholas Warren, Emily Quinn, Katie Quinn, and Ashley Cash; great grandson, Riley Corbin; brother, Billy (Diane) Cox; sister-in-law, Eva Garrett; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service Was conducted at 2:00 pm on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Bethel Crossroads Baptist Church, located at 450 Iron Hill Road, Taylorsville, Georgia, with Rev. Keith Dempsey officiating. The interment followed at Taylorsville Cemetery with Nicholas Warren, Josh Ridgely, James Maxwell, Jonathan Maxwell, Jeff Quinn, and Jeff Suskind serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Red Cross (www.redcross.org) or American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (www.afsp.org). Please visit www.owenfunerals.com to leave online condolences for the family. Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Drive, Cartersville, GA, is honored to serve the Maxwell family.