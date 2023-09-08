Sherry Kay Van
(Van Der voort )
10/10/39-9/8/22
One Year Anniversary
Sherry Van, 82, of Cartersville, Georgia, went home to be at peace with GOD on Thursday, September 8, 2022.
Born in Chicago on 10/10/39, to Frank and Ella (Pressnall) Van Der voort. She lived in Valparaiso, IN and graduated from Valparaiso High, class of 1957.
Sherry worked for a large garment company in Chicago before coming to Georgia, where she worked for Wolf Camera, CVS and Profire.
Sherry had a green thumb and loved to garden, she also loved fishing, crafting, birding, photography, bowling, being in Georgia and of course the BRAVES!
She was predeceased by her parents and two sisters, survived by a niece, Laurie Faraday, and a great-niece, Mary Faraday.
A home going celebration was held at Neena’s Restaurant, in Cartersville, per Sherry’s request, on 10/3/22.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations were made to Etowah Valley Humane Society, in Cartersville, GA, and are still welcomed there in her name.