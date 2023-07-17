Tammy Rene Bottegal, age 56, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023.
Tammy was born on April 16, 1967, in West Palm Beach, FL, daughter of Ellis Hall and Nell Hall.
Tammy graduated from Troy State University in Troy, AL, with a criminal justice degree and finished her education at Nova University, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, with a law degree.
Tammy was an advocate of women’s fitness throughout her life, starting at Richard Simmons while still in high school and eventually opened Diva Fitness which was an exclusive women’s fitness center in Cartersville, GA. She was an enthusiastic Atlanta Braves and Alabama Crimson Tide fan. Tammy was also an avid advocate for animals and rescued numerous pets throughout the years. Tammy’s whole world revolved around her husband, family and especially her two sons, Bryce and Blakely.
Tammy is preceded in death by her father, Ellis Hall.
Survivors include her loving husband of thirty years, Tony Bottegal; sons, Bryce Bottegal and Blakely Bottegal; mother, Nell Hall; sisters, Tracy Hall and Michele Hall; nephews, Zachary Hall and Ethan Hall; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
Friends are cordially invited to a gathering with the family from one o'clock in the afternoon until three on Saturday, the 22nd of July, 2023 at Owen Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tammy's honor to the American Kidney Foundation at www.kidneyfund.org.
In honor of Tammy, causal dress is encouraged and either Braves or Alabama attire is welcomed.
Please visit www.owenfunerals.com to post tributes and sign the on-line register book.
Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Dr., Cartersville, GA 30120 is honored to serve Tammy's family during this time.