Timothy Earl “Moose” Roberson, age 57, of Cartersville, GA, passed away on August 5, 2023.
Tim was born in Rome, GA, on September 2, 1965, to George and Frances Smith Roberson.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Smith Roberson; maternal grandparents, Hubert and Lula Smith and paternal grandparents, Cecil and Sally Roberson.
Tim is survived by his father, George Roberson; sisters, Wanda Roaderick (Walter) and Jan Ivey (Mike); nieces and nephews, Patrick Lambert (Hannah), Nick Lambert (fiancée, Haven), Ava Ivey, Michael Ivey, Jr., Christian Ivey and Carlie Oliver (Josef); great-niece and nephews, Finleigh, Holt, Gus and Henry Lambert; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by his good friends, John Lochridge and Randy Patterson.
Tim was a 1984 graduate of Cass High School. He worked in the family business and later at Northwest Regional Hospital in Patient Care. He was dedicated to the patients he served and often donated clothing to help those patients in need.
As an avid outdoorsman and hunter, Tim enjoyed collecting guns and knives. He was a loving caring person and found special joy with his dogs. He enjoyed being called uncle and truly enjoyed time spent with his nieces and nephews.
He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and loved his church family. When not able to attend church he watched Pastor Michael Yousef. Tim also loved watching NASCAR and history documentaries. He was also a member of the Cartersville Jaycees.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 4pm with a Celebration of Life Service at 5pm from the chapel of Owen Funeral Home with Rev. David Baker officiating.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.owenfunerals.com for the Roberson family.
Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Drive, Cartersville, GA 30120 (770) 382-3030.