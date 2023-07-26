Mr. Tony Alan Chamlee, age 59, of Calhoun, passed away peacefully Monday morning, July 24, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Tony was born in Rome, Georgia, on October 2, 1963, son of Howard William Chamlee and the late Mary Sue Hight McDougle. Along with his mother he was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Rayburn McDougle.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Camille Chamlee; son, Jeremy; daughter, Trisha; stepson, Javin; grandchildren, Braylen, Noah, Emma, and Amelia Sue; father, Howard Chamlee; brothers, Ricky Chamlee, Mike Chamlee and wife Regina, and Mark Chamlee; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Tony loved living life and was a friend to all. He genuinely loved people and would go out of his way to help other. His great sense of humor could bring laughter to a quiet room. Tony enjoyed fishing, a good steak and watching the Braves. He attended New Life Ministries in Adairsville.
A Celebration of Tony’s Life will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 1:00 pm from the chapel of Barton Funeral Home with Minister Steve Morrow officiating. The family will receive friends and family Saturday from 12:00PM until 1:00 PM at the funeral home.
Camille wishes to thank the Chamlee family, especially Mike, Pearline and Neville Mitchell, Leslie and Lauren Deperro, Julian Thompson, and the Raley family, especially Joan Barnwell, his dear friend Manny, Jenny and all their neighbors for the love, care and support during this difficult time.
R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of arrangements for Mr. Tony Alan Chamlee.