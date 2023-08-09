Tony Loren Ferguson, 54, of Cartersville, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly on March 30, 2023, at his home in Lakewood, Colorado.
The family is deeply saddened by his sudden death.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jimmy and Betty Ferguson of Cartersville, Clifford “Billy” Monroe Ferguson, Jr and Linda Bradley Ferguson Fitz LeBlanc; his grandparents, Clifford Monroe Ferguson, Sr, and Sara Cranford Ferguson; Estelle Bradley Webb and Roy Webb, all of Adairsville and his first wife, Holly Jane Williams Ferguson.
Tony is survived by his two daughters, Kennedie Loren and Abigail Louise Ferguson, and their mother, Jennifer Carpenter Ferguson of Longmont, Colorado. Siblings Troy Ferguson Cartersville, Kelly Ferguson, Smyrna, Georgia, Terry Ferguson, Cartersville, and Penny Ferguson, Cartersville. His many nieces and nephews, Randi, Kayley, Rachel, Kristen, Taylor, Zach, Levi, Ezekiel, Zach, Ali, and Aadam will cherish their memories of Uncle Tony.
Tony was born on September 17, 1968, in Rome, Georgia. He grew up in Cartersville and graduated from Cartersville High School in 1988. At the age of 21, Tony enlisted in the US Army and attained the rank of E-4. He valued this service highly and became a proud Army veteran.
A committal ceremony with military honors for Tony is scheduled for Friday, August 11th, 3 PM at The Georgia National Cemetery, Canton Georgia 30114. In lieu of Flowers, please consider making a donation in Tony’s name to this veteran’s program that personally touched Tony’s life:
https://culinaryartsbootcampforveterans.org/donations/make-a-donation/
Culinary Arts Boot Camp for Veterans in Denver, Colorado.