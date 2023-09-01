William R. Crowder, age 76, of Cartersville, GA passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023. He was born in Cartersville, GA, on August 22, 1946, to the late Jeanett Hopkins Crowder and Lee Perry Crowder.
William is survived by his son and wife Richard and Pam Crowder; grandchildren Cainen Crowder and Chase Crowder; brother in law, Tony Sanford; brother, Lynn Crowder; sisters, Margaret Paulk and Eunice Crowder.
He and his late wife Lois Sanford Crowder, who passed away October 29th, 2022, shared 55 years of marriage together. They were married on July 15th, 1967, two years into his enlistment into the Air Force, where he was an aircraft mechanic who worked overseas during Vietnam.
He was a railroad man most of his adult life. He began working as a conductor and breakman in the early 1970s, then onto a locomotive engineer in the late 1980s, and retired from CSX on July 1, 2004. During his tenure, he was chairman of the safety committee for numerous years and was an integral part of an action group to help defeat the push for semi truck triple trailers legality in our state, which was a success. To this day, they aren't allowed in Georgia.
He was a strong man in numerous ways, not only in stature but also as an influential parent and leader. He was always present and a provider for his wife and son throughout their lives. He coached his son in numerous activities while being the neighborhood dad who took the neighborhood gang to the creeks and river as well as other frequent outings. He was instrumental in Richard's success in scouting with numerous Pinewood Derby titles in both style and speed. He played a big part of Richard achieving Eagle Scout as well as sacrificing financially to send his son to Berry College to be the family's first college graduate. He realized his American dream by coming from nothing financially to providing a better life and future for his offspring.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, reading and especially cooking. He was the camp cook and loved to be the chef at home as well. The grandkids always knew when the food was something “Paw”cooked and loved it. When he wasn't on the road with his work, he attended every event his son had and was there to also be a father figure to others who needed guidance. For years, he volunteered to be Santa Claus at holiday events. He also was accidentally caught while trekking through the house one Christmas Eve jingle jangling when his skeptical son caught him redhanded. He was quite the joker and dry comedian. Recently, he has been teaching his grandkids how “not to be stupid” while providing them a plethora of board games and history books, as well as sharing many stories from the past; especially when the parents weren't home. Spending time with his grandkids was his favorite thing and attended all of their events as well as family gatherings, while he still could until his health simply wouldn't allow.
He will be laid to rest in the Veterans Georgia National Cemetery on September 4th, 2023 at 8:45 am with a veteran honors guard graveside service.