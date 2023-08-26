The Tigers began the 2023 season with a big non-regional win, besting the Bears 21-7 at Cherokee Bluff on Aug. 25.
"It was 95 degrees outside," Adairsville High Head Football Coach Jon Cudd said. "Extremely hot."
Adairsville received the ball first to open the first quarter.
Ethan Blome got the first touch of the season for the Tigers, accumulating about three yards on a short run. He followed that up with an even lengthier carry to garner Adairsville a new set of downs.
"Ethan ran hard, they put a big emphasis on stopping him," Cudd said. "they crowded the box and just tried to take the ball out his hands, so we had to do some other things."
Jonathan Gough dropped back in the pocket and tagged receiver Tre Winters for a dazzling 61-yard touchdown throw.
A Tigers’ penalty made it second and four for the Bears. The Adairsville defense swarmed on the ball carrier and dropped Cherokee Bluff for a loss of one yard.
The third and nine shot fell incomplete and the Bears and Cherokee Bluff had to punt.
The ensuing Adairsville drive was a long one, with the Tigers largely relying on a steady run game to push downfield.
Gough broke off a 26-yard run on a quarterback keeper. The Tigers capped off their second offensive possession with a short scamper into the end zone from Blome.
Adairsville went up 14-0 with about three minutes left in the quarter.
"We're trying to figure out who can play for us and who can't play for us right now," Cudd said. "I don't think we saw the field tonight, which they gave us a little different defense than we prepared for."
Tamarious Wilkey caught an interception in the Bears’ end zone, thus giving Adairsville the ball back at the team’s own 20.
Neither team added any extra points to the scoreboard in the first half, as the Tigers entered the third quarter holding onto a two-touchdown lead.
"Stopping the run has been a big focus for us over the last couple of weeks," Cudd said. "We played really well there, we busted some coverages early in the game that kind of hurt us on some different times ... but our run defense was really kind of stout tonight."
Gough rumbled into the end zone on a two-yard quarterback keeper to make it 21-0, Adairsville, with about eight minutes left in the third quarter.
The Bears finally got on the scoreboard with a short TD run with about four minutes left in the third.
The Tigers had to punt on the team’s next offensive possession.
The fourth quarter began with Cherokee Bluff facing a third and nine. The Bears couldn’t convert and the pigskin once again passed hands to Adairsville.
That drive, however, come to an abrupt end, as Cherokee Bluff snatched an interception off Gough.
The Bears’ offense went back to work near the Adairsville 35. On the very next play, the Bears fumbled the ball away and the Tigers once again took over on offense from the team’s own 38 yard line.
On fourth and nine near midfield, Adairsville opted to punt.
The Bears made decent headway, but the Tigers’ defense forced yet another turnover late in the fourth quarter.
Cherokee Bluff had a few more chances to get on the scoreboard, but the Tigers’ defense held steady.
21-7, Adairsville, would hold as the final.
Per the unofficial stats from MaxPreps, Blome finished the contest with 62 yards on 16 carries while Gough wrapped up the game with 70 yards on 13 carries.
Defenders Hayden Blalock and Malachi Linley had six solo tackles for the Tigers, while Jaydon Hovarth and Kolt McCord recorded two sacks a piece.
The Bears' quarterback was dropped for a loss seven times over the course of the Aug. 25 game.
Up next for the Tigers is a road game against Rabun County on Sept. 1.
The Wildcats are 1-1 on the season, having lost 35-0 to Stephens County on Aug. 25.
"We've got to really clean up our pass defense going into that game," Cudd said. "We know what they're going to run on defense, we're very familiar with Coach Davis there ... we've just got to make sure we play our game and play it to the best of our ability to give ourselves a chance."