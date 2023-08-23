Week No. 2 of the high school football season kicks off Aug. 25 with a pair of undefeated teams going at it when Cartersville entertains Jonesboro in just the third game ever between the two schools.
Among other teams from the area, Cass will attempt to put its first points on the board after getting shut out by Rome when it faces a road game at Rockmart.
Woodland will also attempt to light up its side of the scoreboard when it plays at Coosa. Woodland failed to score against East Paulding last week.
Adairsville is still trying to ride a wave of momentum from last year after winning the Region 6-AAA title and plays its season opener at Cherokee Bluff.
All four games are scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Here is a breakdown of these four non-region games:
Jonesboro Cardinals (1-0) at Cartersville Purple Hurricanes (1-0)
Last Week: Jonesboro defeated Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 45-0. Cartersville defeated Cherokee 27-14.
Series Record: Cartersville leads the series 2-0.
What to Know: The Cartersville Purple Hurricanes got a strong effort out of their offense in last week’s season opener. Quarterback Nate Russell passed for 237 yards and three touchdowns en route to the win. Seven different players caught passes for Cartersville. Jonesboro built a 12-0 lead at the half against Mt. Zion and pulled away with a 28-point third-quarter explosion en route to the victory.
Up next for Purple Hurricanes: Cartersville plays its third home game in a row on Sept. 1 against Allatoona.
Cass Colonels (0-1) at Rockmart Yellow Jackets (0-1)
Last week: Cass lost to Rome 34-0. Rockmart lost to Cedartown 13-12.
Series Record: Rockmart leads the series 9-1-1.
What to Know: Both teams come into the non-region contest searching for a win after dropping the season opener last week. Cass’ offense comes into the game trying to find its offense after getting shut out last week. Rockmart lost a heartbreaker after failing to convert an extra point and a two-point conversion.
Up next: for the Colonels: Cass hits the road for a game at Drew in Riverdale.
Woodland (0-1) at Coosa Eagles (1-0)
Last Week: Woodland lost to East Paulding 45-0. Coosa beat Southeast Whitfield 28-25.
Series Record: Woodland leads 1-0.
What to Know: This is only the second meeting between the two schools. In last year’s game, Woodland pitched the shutout, winning the contest 34-0. East Paulding used a running clock in the second half against Woodland. Woodland will try and stop a Coosa squad that held off a Southeast Whitfield team en route to a three-point victory.
Up next for the Wildcats: Woodland gets on the buses and heads to Model for another non-region game.
Adairsville Tigers (0-0) at Cherokee Bluff Bears (0-1)
Last Week: Adairsville was off. Cherokee Bluff lost 40-7 to West Forsyth in the Corky Kell Classic.
Series Record: Adairsville leads 1-0.
What to Know: Although much of the state opened the 2023 season last week, Adairsville plays its first game Friday against Cherokee Bluff. The Bears dropped a game on the road in the annual Cory Kell Classic to West Forsyth. Adairsville comes into the matchup trying to build on last year's Region 6-AAA title. The Tigers went two rounds into the Class AAA playoffs, beating Douglass 55-26 in the first round before losing to Oconee County 45-20.