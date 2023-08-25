The Purple Hurricanes rallied back on Aug. 24, defeating Cass 6-5 in a come-from-behind regional road win.
Cartersville broke a 2-2 deadlock in the top of the fifth inning. But the 3-2 lead was short-lived for the Lady Canes, as the Lady Colonels put three runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth to make it 5-3, Cass.
The pendulum swung the other direction in the seventh, as Cartersville recorded three runs of their own to produce the final 6-5 outcome favoring the Canes.
Anchoring the mound for Cartersville was Zoie Shiflett, who recorded seven strikeouts over the course of seven innings.
Allana Williams had three hits and two doubles for the victorious Lady Canes. Addi Burns had three RBIs on two hits, while Erin McCrary recorded one RBI on a double.
Shiflett and Kennedy Crenshaw also had one hit a piece in the win.
Bailey York pitched all seven innings for Cass and concluded the contest with four strikeouts.
KK Evans led the Lady Colonels with two RBIs and a triple. Autumn Smith also had two RBIs and one hit in the one-score loss; Darianna Sosa and Braelyn Franklin posted a triple and double, respectively.
Cartersville (6-3 overall, 4-0 on regional competition) will host Calhoun on Aug. 29, while Cass (3-8 overall, 1-3 in regional play) will host Woodland that same evening.
Speaking of Woodland, the Lady Wildcats defeated Dalton 10-2 in a five-inning contest on Aug. 24.
Peyton Dorn had three strikeouts anchoring the pitcher’s mound for Woodland. Alana Carnes, Haley Collum and Bailey Ryan each had two RBIs in the regional victory. Jordan Hammonds, Elizabeth Hartsfield and Ashely Baines also had one RBI a piece in the win.
Before the Aug. 29 trip to Cass, Woodland (8-2 overall, 2-2 in regional play) is set to take on Wheeler for a. 1 p.m. game on Aug. 26.
Also on Aug. 24, Adairsville fell 11-3 to Ringgold.
Over the course of five innings of play, Chelsea Bates recoded two strikeouts for the Lady Tigers, as did Jordan Clay.
Gabi Becerra had one RBI and two hits for Adairsville. Alisa Winters also posted a RBI, with Bates, Clay, Brie Patterson and Taylor Evans all registering one hit each in the regional loss.
Adairsville (1-8 overall, 0-2 in regional play) is scheduled to take on Sonoraville on Aug. 28, with a home game against LaFayette scheduled for Aug. 31.