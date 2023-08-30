Cartersville took down Calhoun 6-5 on Aug. 29, while Woodland shut out Cass 10-0 in softball competition.
Kennedy Crenshaw recorded a walkoff single for the Lady Canes in the eighth inning and concluded the contest with two RBIs and three hits.
Zoie Shiflett anchored the pitcher’s mound for Cartersville for the entirety of the game. She recorded two strikeouts in the pivotal regional victory. She also recorded a double.
Reese Dumas also posted a RBI for Cartersville. Jordan Bishop and Allana Williams had two hits each, while LaKiaya Banks and Erin McCrary each recorded one hit.
With the win, Cartersville improves to 7-3 on the season, with a perfect 5-0 record in regional contests. The Lady Canes are scheduled to host Carrollton for a Thursday contest.
Elsewhere in the county, the visiting Lady Wildcats managed to put the Lady Colonels away in six innings in a game that saw Woodland pitcher Haley Collum record four strikeouts and give up just two hits.
Ashlyn Baines and Harley Hannah had two RBIs in the regional victory. Alana Carnes, Peyton Dorn, Jordan Hammonds, Elizabeth Hartsfield, Bailey Ryan and Kamryn Smith also posted RBIs in the shutout.
Autumn Smith and Bailey York recorded the two lone hits for Cass.
Following the Aug. 29 game, Cass falls to 3-9 on the year, with a 1-4 record in regional play.
Woodland improves to 10-2, with a 3-2 regional record.
Up next for the Lady Colonels is a game against Rome on Aug. 31. The Lady Wildcats were scheduled to travel to Northwest Whitfield for a game on Aug. 30.