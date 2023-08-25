Both Cartersville and Woodland earned volleyball wins on Aug. 24.
The Purple Hurricanes took three sets in a row in a best of five contest against East Paulding, sweeping the Raiders 25-10, 25-16 and 25-6.
Aubrey Barrett ended the set with fie aces and 12 assists. McKenzie Wilkie had 10 digs and Raylynn Bowen had seven assists.
Holly Dufrene, Ailee England and Addison Marisko had six kills in the victory.
On Aug. 22, the Lady Canes fell 25-17 and 25-22 to Lovett but rebounded to defeat the hosting Cambridge Bears in three sets. Cambridge won the first set by a 25-21 margin, only for Cartersville to storm back and win the next two sets 25-23 and 15-13.
Marisko had eight kills in the game against Cambridge, while England had six.
With a 7-5 record, Cartersville is scheduled for play in the Kell Classic this weekend. In pool play, the Lady Canes are set for matches against River Ridge, South Paulding and Saint Francis.
The Wildcats went one and one on Aug. 24, dropping a series to Darlington 25-22 and 25-18 before besting host Rockmart 25-22, 16-25 and 15-11.
Anastyn Jones had 14 digs and four kills in the game against the Yellow Jackets. Lili Womack had 14 digs, eight aces and five assists; Kendall Condon had 13 digs, six kills and 13 assists.
On Aug. 22, Woodland lost 26-24 and 25-16 to Haralson County before dropping a series 25-20, 25-20 to Unity Christian.
Now 4-7 on the season, the Lady Wildcats are set to take on Murray County and North Paulding at home on Aug. 29.
On Aug. 22, Cass lost in three sets to Rockmart before falling 25-2, 25-15 to South Paulding.
With a 2-11-1 record, the Lady Colonels are scheduled to travel to Murray County on Aug. 28.