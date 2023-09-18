The high school football season has reached the halfway point for the Cartersville Purple Hurricanes and the squad goes into the off week with a 5-0 record.
Adairsville has played four games and moved their record to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in region play with a victory last week.
Cass and Woodland were off last week, but return to action on Friday.
Cass plays host to M.L. King, while Woodland plays at home against Osborne.
It will be the final nonregion game for both teams.
Cartersville vs. Heritage-Conyers: Cartersville improved to 5-0 with a 45-0 home nonregion victory over the Patriots.
Cartersville took charge of the game in the first half. After building an 8-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Purple Hurricanes increased the margin to 45-0 at the half.
The Purple Hurricanes dominated on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
Cartersville outgained Heritage 304 to 52 using a balanced attack that included 133 yards passing and 171 rushing.
Khristian Lando and Baylon Long finished the game with two TDs each.
Nate Russell finished the contest 11 of 15 for 125 yards.
Russell threw to eight different receivers en route to the win.
Cole Crawford was the leading receiver, hauling in four catches.
Kendrick Price had two catches.
Cartersville is off Friday.
The Purple Hurricanes open Region 7-AAAAA play on Sept. 29 at Calhoun.
Adairsville vs. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe: The Adairsville Tigers improved to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in Region 6-AAA with a 49-13 victory over the Warriors.
Adairsville seized the momentum early scoring 21 points in the first quarter and extending the lead to 35-0 at the half.
Adairsville used a combination of runs and passes to put points on the scoreboard.
Jonathan Gough completed a 45-yard pass to Braxton Elrod for the first points of the game.
With just over 6 minutes to go in the first quarter, Jamarian Pullum scored on a 15-yard run for Adairsville’s second TD.
Nearly 6 minutes later, the Tigers struck again when Tamarius Wilkey scampered 3 yards for the third TD of the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Gough used his legs to find the end zone, rushing 15 yards for the team’s fourth touchdown of the night.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Tigers added their final score of the first half when Wilkey ran past the Warriors’ defense, scoring on an 8-yard run.
Wilkey added a second score from 8 yards away to push the lead to 41-0 in the third quarter.
The Warriors cracked the scoreboard with about 5 minutes to go in the third quarter for their first points of the game.
Ethan Baker added the final score of the game for the Tigers with a 5-yard run.
The Tigers travel to Ringgold for a region game Friday.