The Purple Hurricanes scored a big victory at home, as Cartersville took down Cherokee 27-14 on Aug. 18.
"It's always good to get a win, but the most important thing is that it gives us some film," said Cartersville High Head Football Coach Conor Foster. "Lots of great adjustments need to be made between week one and week two ... we put some guys in some new situations, some different situations to see how they responded."
Cherokee received the ball to begin the contest.
The Warriors’ methodical opening drive came to an abrupt end when Khristian Lando snagged an interception for the Purple Hurricanes.
Nate Russell then tagged Kendrick Price on a roughly 40-yard pass for Cartersville’s first touchdown of the 2023 season.
Cherokee responded on the team’s next offensive possession and knotted the contest up 7-7 late in the first quarter.
The Canes’ next offensive possession began at their own 20-yard line.
On third and 10, Russell scrambled and picked up a new set of downs for Cartersville.
Russell then hit Jamauri Brice — making a highlight-worthy one handed grab — for a massive 45-yard gain.
On third and four in the red zone, Price bobbled what would have been a TD haul for the Canes. Kicker Ryan Johnson then stepped onto the field — only for his field goal attempt to get blocked.
The Warriors found themselves in a fourth and one situation at their own 40-yard line. A substitution penalty pushed them back and Cherokee decided to punt.
The Purple Hurricanes took over from within the team’s own 10-yard line.
Brice hauled in another pass from Russell, putting Cartersville near midfield. Lando then took a Russell pass all the way down to the Cherokee 24.
"I thought he played a great game, I'm excited about him," Foster said of the Canes' sophomore quarterback. "Andrew Purdy came in and gave us some good reps there at quarterback, as well ... we've got two great quarterbacks."
Lando gave the Canes the lead following a four-yard jaunt into Warriors’ end zone with about four and a half minutes left in the second quarter.
Logan Shrewsbury then reeled in an interception to quickly put Cartersville’s offense back on the gridiron. A targeting penalty, however, pushed the Canes back 15 yards.
It didn’t take Cartersville long to find the end zone again via a 13-yard Richard Houston TD with less than a minute left in the half.
Following a failed extra point attempt, Cartersville headed into halftime with a 20-7 lead over the visiting Warriors.
"I think that's just a credit to our weight room and conditioning," Foster said. "There's a couple of tweaks here and there but our kids did a good job of continuing to stay focused on the task at hand and just grind it out over four quarters — and we continue to throw different bodies and different looks at them."
Another quick touchdown made it 27-7, Canes, early in the third quarter.
The first punt Cartersville punt of the contest didn’t happen until late in the fourth quarter. Cherokee was able to score a late touchdown, but the Purple Hurricanes weren’t going to relinquish the 13-point lead.
27-14, Cartersville, held as the final score.
Up next for the Purple Hurricanes is a home game against Jonesboro, scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Aug. 25.
"We're going to focus on what we do," Foster said. "We're looking and seeing who was productive with their time, who probably needs to get more time, that'll be a big piece ... always early in the year, that's where you see a big jump, between weeks one and two and three, special teams reps clean up a lot."