The Cartersville Purple Hurricanes are off to a fast start through their first three games staying undefeated and outscoring opponents 88-27.
In other action, Model knocked off Woodland, Adairsville fell to Rabun County and Cass got into the victory column for the first time this season.
Cartersville 37, Allatoona 0: The Purple Hurricanes didn’t waste any time flexing their offensive and defensive muscle Friday night.
Cartersville scored 35 points in the first quarter en route to staying unbeaten and improving their record to 3-0.
In the victory against Allatoona, it was the defense that stood up and helped the squad stay unbeaten.
Martavius Cochran led the way with six tackles including two for a loss. His day also included a sack.
Connor Brasfield also had a sack.
The offense spread the wealth with quarterback Nate Russell throwing a touchdown.
Running back Khristian Lando rushed for 95 yards and scored three times. Richard Houston rushed for 54 yards and scored a TD.
The Purple Hurricanes stay home to play a non-region game Sept. 8 against Columbia.
Columbia comes into the contest with a 2-1 record.
Cass 50, Drew 7: After losing its first two games to Rome and Rockmart to open the season, the Colonels finished on the positive end of the scoreboard winning a game in Riverdale Saturday.
The victory improves Cass’ record to 1-2.
Cass put the game out of reach by halftime, leading 43-0.
Already leading 37-0 late in the second quarter, Cass refused to step off the gas.
Quarterback Brodie McWhorter threw a long pass to Kintrell Whatley and one play later, running back Sacovie White scored on a 15-yard run.
With a running clock in the second half, Cass only scored one time when Braylon Hill scored on a 50-yard run.
Cass returns to action at home against Adairsville.
Model 27, Woodland 21: Woodland built a 14-6 lead at the half, but were outscored 21-7 in the second half.
The loss dropped Woodland’s record to 1-2.
Woodland plays at home against Pepperell next week.
Pepperell comes into the contest with a 0-2 record.
Rabun County 35, Adairsville 20: The Tigers fell to 1-1 with the non-region loss on Friday.
The two teams battled to a 14-all tie at the half before Rabun outscored Adairsville 21-6 over the final two quarters.
Through the first two games, Adairsville quarterback Jonathan Gough has shown the ability to run and pass the football. Gough has rushed for three TDs and passed for another.
Ethan Blome has also rushed for 144 yards and scored a TD.
Six different receivers have caught passes for the Tigers.
The Tigers travel to Cass for a non-region game on Sept. 8.