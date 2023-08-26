Cartersville improved to 2-0 on Aug. 25, as the Canes defeated non-regional opponent Jonesboro 24-13 at home.
"I thought offensively, we were playing well in the first half," Cartersville High Head Football Coach Conor Foster said. "We were just shooting ourselves in the foot with penalties and poor execution at bad times."
The Purple Hurricanes received the ball to open the contest.
On the very first play of the game, Jamauri Brice hit Kendrick Price on a roughly 60-yard touchdown pass.
Foster said there's no denying how explosive the two are for the Canes this season.
"They're doing a great job for us, both of them have gotten a lot better since last year," Foster said. "They're a year stronger, a year faster and I'm really proud of them ... its makes a big difference to have that kind of speed on the perimeter, they're two weapons and two really good young men."
Khristian Lando broke off a 13-yard run with about eight minutes left in the quarter. Baylon Long went down around the Jonesboro 30 after another first-down generating run; the drive ended with Cartersville failing to convert on a fourth and short situation near the Jonesboro 20.
With about 11 minutes remaining in the second quarter, the Canes made it a 14-0 contest via a 15-yard TD strike from Nate Russell to Brice.
"He made a couple of big plays," Foster said of Russell. "I think there were some plays that all of us would want back, not just Nate ... I look for everybody to play better next week, including Nate."
Jonesboro punted with about five minutes left in the second quarter. The Canes’ next offensive possession stalled out, as well, and Cartersville’s punting unit hit the gridiron.
The sometimes glacially-paced first half ended with Cartersville safely preserving a two-touchdown lead over the visiting Cardinals.
Extending the duration of the game were frequent hydration breaks for players on both teams.
"It certainly does affect the tempo," Foster said. "Sometimes it works in your favor and there were other times where I felt it broke up our rhythm. But you've got to err on the side of caution and I thought the officials did a great job with that tonight."
A personal foul call against Jonesboro gave Cartersville 15 free yards. A three-yard Long touchdown run made it 21-0 in favor of the home team.
"We played a lot of people and we were able to mix up some pressures and get to the quarterback and keep them uncomfortable," Foster said of the Canes' defensive play. "We've got some things to clean up, a couple of big plays that we've got to do a better job of with some line discipline — they missed a couple of big shots, too, where we had some people, maybe, that we left open."
Jonesboro turned the ball over again. The Canes couldn’t produce any points from the turnover, however, and Cartersville had to punt.
The Cardinals rattled off a 50-yard touchdown on a return to make it 21-7, Canes.
Jonesboro then scored a pick six on an interception return. The extra point kick, however, was blocked, and the Purple Hurricanes held a 21-13 late in the opening frames of the fourth quarter.
Cartersville responded, however, with a Ryan Johnson field goal from about 20 yards out.
The Purple Hurricanes extended their lead to 24-13 with about five minutes remaining in regulation.
Logan Shrewsbury recorded an interception for Cartersville. Neither team would add any more points to the scoreboard for the remainder of the contest, as the Canes preserved the 11-point margin of victory.
"I thought at the very end we made some mistakes on offense, we let them back into the ball game," Foster said. "But then we were able to regroup and put together a long drive and get some points to put them away — we really controlled the line of scrimmage there at the end when we needed it, so that says a lot about our guys being able to refocus and regroup and being able to move people when we needed it."
Per the unofficial stats from MaxPreps, Russell went 9 for 16 passing in the victory for 71 yards, one TD and one interception.
Richard Houston led the Canes' run game with 75 yards on 10 carries; Lando had 57 rushing yards on 13 carries.
Price finished the game with 79 yards on three catches.
Turner Abernathy, Chad Lynn and Stephen Rowser all had three solo tackles for Cartersville, with Ali Hamilton and Martavius Cochran each recording one sack a piece.
Up next Cartersville is a home game against non-regional opponent Allatoona on Sept. 1.
The Buccaneers head into that contest with an 0-2 record, having lost 49-29 to Kell on Aug. 25.
"We've just got to finish drives," Foster said. "We've got to cut out some of the penalties on both sides of the ball and just execute at a higher level."