All four local high school softball teams were in action on Aug. 30 and Aug. 31, with only the Lady Colonels proving victorious on the diamond.
Cass walloped Rome in a 14-0 blowout in Floyd County Aug. 31. The girls in blue and gold combined for 18 hits in the resounding victory, as the Lady Colonels improved to 4-9 on the season with a 1-4 record in regional competition.
Darianna Sosa had four RBIs in the win, while Braelyn Franklin and Reese Howard each posted two RBIs.
Cayce Brown, Erin Clinard, KK Evans and Autumn Smith also had one RBI a piece in the win.
Bailey York pitched for two innings and had one strikeout, while Emma Gibson pitched for three innings and collected two strikeouts.
Cass is scheduled to host Dalton for a Sept. 5 contest.
Also on Aug. 31, Cartersville fell 6-4 to Carrollton.
The Lady Canes were up 4-2, only for the Trojans to explode with four scores in the sixth inning en route to to the come from behind win.
Reese Dumas had two RBIs for Cartersville in the loss, while Jordan Bishop and Addi Burns recorded one RBI each.
Kennedy Stevens pitched for five innings and recorded eight strikeouts for the Canes. Zoie Shiflett pitched for almost two full innings and collected two strikeouts in the process.
The loss drops Cartersville to 7-4 on the season, although the team still maintains a perfect 5-0 record in regional play. The Lady Canes are set to host Hiram for a big regional matchup on Sept. 5.
Elsewhere in Bartow, Adairsville lost 7-2 to LaFayette in a home outing.
Ashlyn Carlton had a double, while Alissa Winters concluded the regional contest with two hits.
Chelsea Bates had one strikeout in seven innings at the mound for Adairsville.
The Lady Tigers, now 1-9 on the season with an 0-4 regional record, are scheduled to travel to Ridgeland on Sept. 4.
Woodland also lost on Aug. 30, dropping a close 3-2 contest against Northwest Whitfield on the road.
Elizabeth Hartsfield and Ashlynn Baines posted the base hits for the Lady Wildcats. Pitcher Peyton Dorn had two strikeouts in four innings at the mound, while Haley Collum recorded two strikeouts in two innings of play.
Woodland — 10-3 on the season with a 3-2 regional record — will host Calhoun on Sept. 5.