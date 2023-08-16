Three out of the four local high school football teams will make their long-awaited return to the gridiron on Aug. 18.
Cartersville will open the regular season at home against Cherokee, while Cass will take on Rome in the Corky Kell and Dave Hunter Classic in Floyd County.
The Purple Hurricanes/Warriors game is set to begin at 7:30 p.m., while the Colonels/Wolves contest will start at 8:30 p.m.
Woodland will begin the season with a showdown against East Paulding at “home” — but the game will not actually be played at the Wildcats’ home stadium. Rather, the Wildcats and the Raiders will clash at Tiger Stadium in Adairsville, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Adairsville fans will have to wait one more week before the boys in green and gold begin their season. The Tigers will travel to Cherokee Bluff on Aug. 25; that contest is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Adairsville, Cartersville and Cass all made it to the postseason last year, with each team winning at least one playoffs game in 2022.