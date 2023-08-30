The Cartersville Purple Hurricanes and Adairsville Tigers will try to keep their undefeated records perfect on Friday night.
For Cartersville, it will be the third game of the season while Adairsville takes the field for the second time.
Woodland tries to push its record over the .500 mark, while Cass will attempt to win for the first time.
Here is a look at this week’s games:
Cartersville Purple Hurricanes (2-0) vs Allatoona Buccaneers (0-2)
Friday Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Allatoona lost to Kell 41-29. Cartersville beat Jonesboro 24-13.
Series Record: Cartersville leads 5-2.
What to Know: Cartersville comes into the contest on a two-game winning streak. The Purple Hurricanes have outscored their two opponents, Cherokee (27-14) and Jonesboro (24-13), 51-27. Allatoona is still looking for its first victory after falling to North Paulding (28-17) and Kell (41-29).
Cartersville quarterback Nate Russell has passed for 308 yards and four touchdowns through the first two games.
Cass Colonels (0-2) at Drew Titans (0-1)
Saturday Sept 2, 5:00 p.m.
Last Week: Cass lost to Rockmart 24-23. Drew lost to North Atlanta 48-0.
Series Record: Cass leads 1-0.
What to Know: Cass is seeking its first victory when it travels to Riverdale Saturday after dropping its two contests to open the season. Cass was shut out in week one, falling to Rome, 34-0, and lost a heartbreaker to Rockmart 24-23. Cass has been outscored 58-23. Drew has played just once and comes into the contest seeking its first points of the game after getting shut out last week.
Woodland Wildcats (1-1) at Model Blue Devils (1-0)
Friday Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Woodland beat Coosa 35-0. Model beat Pepperell 29-6.
Series Record: Model leads 1-0.
What to Know: Woodland flexed its offensive muscles last week getting a shutout against Coosa. The Wildcats bounced back after getting shutout 49-0 against East Paulding. Woodland has been outscored 49-35 through its first two games. Model opened its season last week with a victory. Model is coming off a campaign last season when it went 6-5.
Woodland quarterback Brelace Williams has thrown for three TDs heading into the third week of the season.
Adairsville Tigers (1-0) vs Rabun County Wildcats (1-1)
Friday Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Adairsville beat Cherokee Bluff 21-7. Rabun County lost to Stephens County 35-0.
What to Know: Adairsville waited a week to open the season but came away with the victory after setting the tone early.
The Tigers scored two first-quarter TDs to seize the momentum.
The non-region game features two teams coming off of region titles. Rabun has been a Class Region Division 1 powerhouse for several years, winning eight straight region titles.
Adairsville running back Ethan Blome rushed for one touchdown in the season-opening win. Tigers quarterback Jonathan Gough also rushed for one TD and passed for another score.