Several local high school softball teams were in action over the weekend, with Woodland shutting out Wheeler 13-0 in an Aug. 5 home victory.
Kamryn Smith had five RBIs for Woodland on three hits. Peyton Dorn and Bailey Ryan also collected two RBIs in the win, with Ashlynn Baines, Alana Carnes and Harley Hannah posting one RBI each.
Pitcher Haley Collum had eight strikeouts in the blowout, allowing just two hits and a walk in three innings of play.
The 1-0 Wildcats traveled to Southeast Whitfield on Aug. 7, with a home game against Adairsville scheduled for Aug. 8.
Meanwhile, the Purple Hurricanes went 1-1 on Aug. 5, losing 15-9 to Rockmart before defeating Gilmer 9-0.
Over the course of the doubleheader, Jordan Bishop had five RBIs and five hits. Reese Dumas collected three RBIs while Erin McCrary and Zoie Shiflett posted one RBI a piece.
Shiflett had seven strikeouts in the win against Gilmer, giving up four hits and no runs in the process.
Cartersville (2-1) traveled to Northwest Whitfield on Aug. 7, with another road game against Pickens scheduled for Aug. 8.
The Colonels went 0-3 in a triple header on Aug. 5.
Cass lost the opener to Lumpkin County 8-7; that was followed by a 13-2 loss to Temple and a 5-4 loss to Griffin.
Throughout the afternoon, Bailey York collected five RBIs. She also recorded four strikeouts.
Emma Gibson (three strikeouts) and Lily Powell (one strikeout) also saw time at the pitchers’ mound for Cass.
KK Evans had two RBIs, while Reese Howard, Payton Mize and Darianna Sosa each collected one RBI.
The Colonels (0-3) will travel to Riverwood on Aug. 8.