CCVNWS-08-18-23_Softball

Adairsville softball pitcher Chelsea Bates delivers to the plate.

 RANDY PARKER/THE DAILY TRIBUNE NEWS

There was no shortage of action on the diamond this week, as Bartow County’s softball squads competed all over the state.

Woodland dropped an Aug. 15 contest against Calhoun 7-4, then rebounded with a 19-1 win over Pace Academy on Aug. 16.

The Lady Wildcats closed out the week with a 15-0 blanking of Hiram at home on Aug. 17.

Woodland, now 6-1 on the season, will take on Adairsville on Aug. 21 at 5:30 p.m. From there, the Lady Wildcats will host Cartersville on Aug. 22 and regional foe Dalton on Aug. 24.

The Lady Colonels defeated the Lady Catamounts 6-4 in Dalton on Aug. 15 and followed it up with a 10-2 victory over Wheeler on Aug. 16. Cass concluded the week with a 14-4 loss at home to Calhoun on Aug. 17.

Cass (3-6) will travel to Hiram on Aug. 22 for a contest slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Colonels will host Cartersville for an Aug. 24 regional contest, also scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.

Cartersville earned a 10-1 win over regional adversary Hiram on Aug. 16. One day later, the Lady Purple Hurricanes defeated another regional opponent, Dalton, 9-1 at home.

The 4-2 Lady Purple Hurricanes will travel to Sonoraville on Aug. 21, with first pitch lined up for 5:30 p.m. From there, Cartersville has back to back regional road games against in-county rivals Woodland and Cass scheduled for Aug. 22 and Aug. 24, respectively.

The Lady Tigers fell 17-10 to visiting Cedartown on Aug. 14. Adairsville than lost 10-1 to Sonoraville on Aug. 17.

Adairsville (1-4) will return to the diamond on Aug. 21 for a home game against Woodland at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Tigers will then take on Bremen in a double headers scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 22.