There was no shortage of action on the diamond this week, as Bartow County’s softball squads competed all over the state.
Woodland dropped an Aug. 15 contest against Calhoun 7-4, then rebounded with a 19-1 win over Pace Academy on Aug. 16.
The Lady Wildcats closed out the week with a 15-0 blanking of Hiram at home on Aug. 17.
Woodland, now 6-1 on the season, will take on Adairsville on Aug. 21 at 5:30 p.m. From there, the Lady Wildcats will host Cartersville on Aug. 22 and regional foe Dalton on Aug. 24.
The Lady Colonels defeated the Lady Catamounts 6-4 in Dalton on Aug. 15 and followed it up with a 10-2 victory over Wheeler on Aug. 16. Cass concluded the week with a 14-4 loss at home to Calhoun on Aug. 17.
Cass (3-6) will travel to Hiram on Aug. 22 for a contest slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Colonels will host Cartersville for an Aug. 24 regional contest, also scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.
Cartersville earned a 10-1 win over regional adversary Hiram on Aug. 16. One day later, the Lady Purple Hurricanes defeated another regional opponent, Dalton, 9-1 at home.
The 4-2 Lady Purple Hurricanes will travel to Sonoraville on Aug. 21, with first pitch lined up for 5:30 p.m. From there, Cartersville has back to back regional road games against in-county rivals Woodland and Cass scheduled for Aug. 22 and Aug. 24, respectively.
The Lady Tigers fell 17-10 to visiting Cedartown on Aug. 14. Adairsville than lost 10-1 to Sonoraville on Aug. 17.
Adairsville (1-4) will return to the diamond on Aug. 21 for a home game against Woodland at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Tigers will then take on Bremen in a double headers scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 22.