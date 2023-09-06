(Statistics for this story are based on what each team posts on MaxPreps on Hudl after each game.)
The Cartersville Purple Hurricanes head into the fourth week of the season with an undefeated record.
Cartersville was ranked seventh in the most recent Class AAAAA poll.
Woodland will attempt to push its record to the .500 mark when it plays its fourth game of the year.
Adairsville and Cass will renew their long-time rivalry as part of this week’s action.
Columbia Eagles (2-1) vs. Cartersville Purple Hurricanes (3-0)
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Columbia beat Washington 12-8. Cartersville beat Allatoona 37-0.
Series Record: Cartersville leads 2-0.
What to Know: The Purple Hurricanes have sent out a loud message through their first three games that their offense is going to be hard to stop and that they are going to play stingy defense on the other side of the ball. Cartersville comes into the fourth week of the season outscoring opponents 88-27. The Purple Hurricanes have found success mixing in both the run and pass. Quarterback Nate Russell has passed for 365 yards and five TDs. Three running backs have rushed for over 100 yards with Khristian Lando leading the way with 180 yards and four TDs. Teammate Richard Houston has gained 167 yards and a TD, while Baylon Long has rushed for 153 yards and a TD.
Connor Brasfield has been a defensive warrior for the Purple Hurricanes, leading the way with 21 tackles, including 16 solos. Maravius Cochran has 14 tackles, including seven solos. Turner Abernathy has been in on 13 tackles, including six solo tackles.
The Eagles bring a two-game winning streak into the contest and have outscored their opponents 59-31. The big assignment heading into this week’s game for the Cartersville defense will be stopping two solid runners. Running back Lamaze Williams has rushed for over 100 yards in all three games (420 yards and one TD). Quarterback Jadan Baugh has rushed for 241 yards and three TDs.
Pepperell Dragons (0-2) vs. Woodland Wildcats (1-2)
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Pepperell was off. Woodland lost to Model 27-21.
Series Record: Pepperell leads 1-0.
What to Know: The Wildcats and Dragons have something in common. Both dropped non-region games this year to Model. The Wildcats lost to Model last week, while Pepperell lost its game to the Blue Devils two weeks ago before taking last week off.
Woodland enters this week’s contest having been outscored 76-56. The Wildcats' only win came with a 35-0 shutout over non-region rival Cass.
Full stats were not available, but through the first two games of the season, Isaiah Livsey has been one of the “go-to guys” with two TDS receptions through the first two games.
Pepperell’s Tyler Rogers has rushed for 161 yards and a touchdown. Rogers had a 100-yard performance in the loss to Model.
Adairsville Tigers (1-1) vs. Cass Colonels (1-2)
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week. Adairsville lost to Rabun County 35-20. Cass beat Drew 50-7.
Series Record: Cass leads 32-24-1.
What to Know: It’s one of the oldest high school football rivalries in Georgia. The teams first met in 1956 and now as they get ready for the 58th meeting, both teams are seeking their second wins of the season. Cass got into the victory column with a blow-out win last week, while the Tigers played for just the second time and lost to Rabun County.
Despite its losing record, Cass has outscored its opponents 73-65.
In its victory over Drew, the Colonels gained 402 yards, including 284 yards.
Quarterback Brodie McWhorter helped pace Cass to victory with TD passes of 17 and 15-yard runs.
Already leading 37-0 late in the second quarter, Cass refused to step off the gas.
McWhorter threw a long pass to Kintrell Whatley and one play later, running back Sacovie White scored on a 15-yard run.
Adairsville comes into the contest having been outscored 42-41. Quarterback Jonathan Gough has picked up yardage on the ground and through the air through the first two games. Gough has passed for 164 yards and a touchdown. He has also run for 234 yards and two TDs.
Ethan Blome has rushed for 156 yards and two TDs.