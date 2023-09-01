The Lady Canes dropped two games on Aug. 31, losing in three sets to both North Paulding and Kennesaw Mountain.
North Paulding bested Cartersville 25-18, 22-25 and 17-15 in a series that saw Ailee England record 12 kills for the Canes.
McKenzie Wilkie had 13 digs and three aces; Aubree Barrett concluded the series with 25 assists and Addison Marisko had nine kills.
Kennesaw Mountain defeated Cartersville 26-24, 21-25 and 15-13.
Barrett had 13 assists while teammate Tennessee Abernathy had 11 assists. Marisko exited the contest with 10 kills.
With a 12-8 record, Cartersville is schedule to travel to Paulding County on Sept. 7.
In other Bartow County volleyball action, Woodland (4-10) lost in two sets to Temple on Aug. 31.
Temple won the series 25-17 and 25-20.
Adairsville also experienced back to back losses on Aug. 31, dropping one set 25-12 and 25-10 to Dalton and the other 25-17 and 25-18 to Coahulla Creek.
Against Coahulla Creek, Jenna Hendley and Emma Ridley had three kills each; Hendley, Adysen Garvey, Addie Pearson and Sherry Wells all posted several digs in the loss.
The losses drop the Lady Tigers to 2-7 on the season. Adairsville is set to host Cass and Sonoraville on Sept. 7.