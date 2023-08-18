Woodland began the 2023 football season with a 49-0 loss to East Paulding on Aug. 18.
The nominal “home” game was held at Tiger Stadium in Adairsville, as the Wildcats’ home turf was rendered unplayable due to vandalism from earlier this summer.
"First, I just want to give Adairsville all the credit that they deserve, just allowing us to play here and use their facilities," Woodland High Head Football Coach Brandon Haywood said. "I don't know if it affected the mental psyche of our kids not being at home, but we came out flat — I felt like we were flat this morning in the weight room, so I'm trying to stress to our kids that every detail matters and we've got to have some passion about what we do."
The Wildcats won the opening coin toss and elected to defer.
Isaiah Livsey recorded an interception for Woodland on the Raiders’ opening drive around midfield.
On third and long, the Wildcats got stuffed on a run play and Woodland punted the pigskin back to East Paulding.
The Raiders got on the scoreboard first via a 16-yard touchdown pass.
Woodland’s offense stalled out on their subsequent possession and the Wildcats’ punting unit once again took the field.
Dylan Carver picked up a loose East Paulding football and Woodland’s offense went back to business around midfield.
Working from the shotgun, quarterback Brelace Williams pushed Woodland into Raiders’ territory.
On fourth and three Woodland went for it. Devin Teasley took the ball and stomped all the way down to the East Paulding 33-yard-line to convert.
On the very next play, however, Woodland fumbled the ball away and the Raiders recovered.
On fourth and inches, the Raiders converted.
East Paulding continued to march down field, chewing up much of the second quarter clock.
On third and six near the Woodland 20, East Paulding didn’t quite get enough to move the chains — only for an offsides penalty against the Wildcats to give the Raiders a new set of downs.
On third and three at the Woodland five, the Raiders recorded their second touchdown of the evening with about six minutes left in the first half.
The Wildcats’ offense sputtered out near the team’s own 30-yard line and Woodland had to punt.
A Raiders’ field goal attempt was no good and Woodland had less than a minute left to work with before the first half expired.
East Paulding maintained a 14-0 lead heading into halftime.
"We lost three starters tonight, three pivotal starters," Haywood said. "We had depth issues, we were very problematic on getting people on and off the field — we went past the depth chart when it comes to injury, fatigue, cramping, all these different things that we faced ... you want to prepare for the best, but moving forward as a head coach I will do a better job of preparing for the worst and making sure I have my kids and coaches ready to follow suit."
Woodland received the ball to begin the third quarter. Soon, the Wildcats stared down a fourth and long situation at midfield and the team had no choice but to punt.
The Raiders scored on their next possession on a long TD strike to make it 21-0 all, East Paulding.
The Raiders didn’t have to wait long for their next trip into the red zone, with another touchdown pass giving East Paulding a 28-0 lead.
After the Raiders went up 35-0 on a roughly 40-yard touchdown pass, the final outcome became inevitable … with yet another East Paulding touchdown in the early moments of the fourth quarter completely putting the game out of reach for Woodland.
East Paulding 49, Woodland 0 would prove to be the final score.
"You can dwell on it, you can mope about it, but that doesn't change anything that happened tonight," Haywood. "But you can change the outcome for the future by preparing better, by being physically motivated and by being accountable and pushing our team in the right direction."
Woodland is scheduled to travel to Coosa for a non-regional contest on Aug. 25.
"We've got to address some things offensively, I think our defense played well but we put them in uncompromised positions," Haywood said. "We had a horrible time trying to sustain drives tonight ... and defensively, we've got to continue to pursue, we've got some holes to fill, so we've got to make sure we get these younger kids coached up to do what's necessary to win."