Cass' Aug. 25 road matchup against Rockmart literally came down to the final minute, with the Colonels scoring a late touchdown to pull within one point of tying the game.
Instead of trying the PAT, however, the Colonels rolled the dice on a two-point conversion — and ultimately lost the game in a 24-23 heartbreaker.
The Colonels began the contest with possession of the pigskin.
Sacovie White hauled in a big pass from Brodie McWhorter on Cass’ first play of the game.
A dead ball penalty against Cass pushed the team backwards. Before long, the Colonels were staring down a third and 20 from around midfield.
The subsequent pass was intercepted by a Yellow Jackets defender.
Rockmart pushed into the Cass’ 15. A holding penalty against the Yellow Jackets negated what would’ve been a touchdown and sent Rockmart back pedaling.
On third and 10, the pass was nearly intercepted by Ja’Kai Baldwin. The Yellow Jackets settled for a 28-yard field goal attempt, which was good for three on the scoreboard.
A high snap cost the Colonels a considerable amount of yardage. On third and long, yet another high snap resulted in ample lost yardage for Cass.
The Colonels, pinned deep in their own territory, had to punt.
On third and 13, Rockmart appeared to have enough yardage to move the sticks … only for a holding penalty to negate the gain.
The Yellow Jackets’ quarterback tried to scramble again. This time, the Colonels’ D contained him and Rockmart had to punt.
White hauled in a massive gain to quickly thrust the Colonels into the Rockmart red zone.
Devin Henderson carried the pigskin, only for the promising drive to conclude with the Yellow Jackets hopping on a loose ball around their own 13 yard line.
The Yellow Jackets began the second quarter around midfield. Kaden Ellis dropped the ballcarrier for a three-yard loss to create a second and 13 situation for Rockmart; the Yellow Jackets converted on the very next play with a lengthy run.
On third and one near the Cass 15, the Yellow Jackets picked up enough yardage on the ground to move the chains.
Rockmart capped off the drive with an 11-yard touchdown run. The Yellow Jackets went up 10-0 around the midway point of the second half.
On second and 24 at the team’s own six yard line, McWhorter hit Chase Tatum for a roughly ten-yard gain.
That brought up third and 13 for Cass. McWhorter’s pass fell incomplete, but a defensive pass interference penalty gave the Colonels 15 yards and a new set of downs.
McWhorter got eight yards on a quarterback keeper. A five-yard White catch put Cass into Rockmart’s side of the field.
White collected about five yards on a catch near the Yellow Jackets’ 30.
On second and 25, McWhorter scrambled to set up a third and six situation.
Devin Henderson then recorded a 23-yard rushing score to put Cass on the scoreboard with about two minutes remaining in the first half.
The PAT try was good and the Colonels cut the Yellow Jackets’ lead down to 10-7.
Several successive penalties put Rockmart deep in Cass territory in the waning seconds of the quarter.
The Yellow Jackets attempted a 40-yard field goal — which Ellis blocked. With seven seconds left in the first half, Cass regained possession of the pigskin.
A deep shot by McWhorter with one second left on the clock fell incomplete and the Yellow Jackets maintained a three-point lead over Cass.
The Yellow Jackets quickly churned down to the Cass’ 20 to open the second half, but the Colonels’ defense held Rockmart to a field goal attempt.
The 25-yard effort hooked left and the score remained 10-7, Yellow Jackets.
On third and long, the Colonels couldn’t convert and Cass punted the ball back to Rockmart.
Cass forced a massive defensive turnover and regained offensive possession deep in Yellow Jackets’ territory.
McWhorter sprinted down to the Rockmart 18 for a gain of 12 yards.
With about four minutes to go in the third quarter, McWhorter’s end zone shot fell incomplete. Austin McArthur then attempted a 21-yard field goal; it was good and Cass tied the game up at 10-10.
Rockmart regained the lead on a one-yard touchdown run late in the third.
Devin Henderson took it up the gut for a five-yard gain on a gutsy fourth down call.
Henderson got the handoff on two successive plays to bring the Colonels down to the Rockmart 35.
Cue the 21-yard Henderson TD run to knot the contest up at 17-17 with about six minute left in regulation.
Rockmart found itself at a fourth and two; the Yellow Jackets managed to convert.
With about three minutes left in regulation, the Yellow Jackets had another pivotal third down. The pass fell incomplete, but a pass interference call against Cass moved the chains for Rockmart.
Rockmart picked up 25 yards on the next play. A 12-yard TD run once again gave the Yellow Jackets the lead — with less than two minutes left in the second half.
Cass had a fourth and two with about 40 seconds remaining in regulation — McWhorter then tagged White for a 27-yard touchdown pass.
Rather than go for the extra point, the Colonels went for two.
The toss into the end zone, however, was broken up.
Cass went for an onside kick. Rockmart recovered the loose ball — and the Yellow Jackets immediately assumed victory formation.
24-23, Rockmart, held as the final.
With the loss, Cass falls to 0-2 on the season. Up next for the Colonels is a rare Saturday road game against Drew on Sept. 2, slated for a 5 p.m. kickoff.
Drew, 0-1 on the season, lost 48-0 to North Atlanta on Aug. 24.