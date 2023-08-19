Cass fell to Rome 34-0 at a Corky Kell and Dave Hunter Classic showcase game held in Floyd County on Aug. 18.
The contest, originally slated for 8:30 p.m., got a late start as the opening kickoff didn’t take place until well after 9 p.m.
Cass received the ball to open the first quarter. The Colonels were able to push down to midfield, but a tipped pass by Brodie McWhorter landed in the arms of a Rome defender … only for a penalty against the Wolves to negate the turnover.
The Colonels managed to push deep into Rome territory, but the Wolves hopped on a loose ball and took the pigskin all the way back to midfield.
On fourth and one, the Wolves ran it up the gut and moved the chains. Rome got on the scoreboard first with a rushing touchdown with about six and a half minutes left in the quarter.
White showed off some more impressive scrambling on the Colonels’ next drive — which came to an early end after yet another fumble.
The Colonels defense, however, kept Rome off the scoreboard and forced the Wolves to put on a fourth and 10 situation.
White took the handoff on second and four and moved the chains for Cass. A big gain for the Colonels, however, was wiped out by a penalty.
On third and eight at the team’s own 25-yard line, a pass from McWhorter fell incomplete and the Colonels had to punt.
The Wolves had a first and goal following a Cass penalty. Rome quickly made it 14-0 with a touchdown in the very first minute of the second quarter.
McWhorter hit Devin Henderson on a third and nine pass to convert. The Colonels then stared down a third and 12 at midfield; McWhorter tagged Devin Henderson on an 11-yard pick up to make it fourth and one. A QB sneak from McWhorter moved the sticks.
The promising drive, however, stalled out near the Rome 30, as the Colonels could not convert on a fourth and 12 situation.
Devin Henderson ended the Wolves’ next offensive possession with an interception. The Colonels, however, could not generate any points from the turnover.
The Colonels ended the second half with a key defensive stand, shutting the Wolves out of the end zone on fourth and goal.
The Wolves began the third quarter with a long scoring drive, which catapulted Rome to a 20-0 lead.
Midway through the quarter White reeled in an interception on a deep Wolves’ pass.
The Cass offense failed to produce any points on the turnover.
The Colonels recorded yet another defensive turnover on the Wolves’ next offensive possession, courtesy of a Kevin Henderson fumble recovery.
Once again, however, Cass’ offense just couldn’t find end zone. The third quarter ended with Rome collecting another interception off McWhorter.
Rome extended its lead to 27-0 following a touchdown with about eight and a half minutes left in the final quarter. The Wolves made it 34-0 with a rushing score with about three minutes remaining in regulation.
And that would hold as the final, as the game conclude just a few minutes shy of midnight.
Up next for Cass is a road contest against Rockmart, slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Aug. 25.