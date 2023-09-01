It’s a month into the high school volleyball season and the Cartersville Purple Hurricanes are ranked 19th in the latest Class AAAAA MaxPreps poll.
Woodland, Cass and Adairsville are seeking to get back on the winning track after Tuesday’s matches.
Cartersville knocked off Model and Armuchee in a pair of 2-0 sweeps on Tuesday.
With the victories, Cartersville improved to 12-6 overall.
Cartersville’s Ailee England has 109 kills. Addison Marisko has 82 kills, Holly Dufrene has 75 kills and Tennessee Abernathy has 62.
McKenzie Wilkie has 154 digs, Aubee Barrett has 70 digs and Riley Jarrett has 68 digs.
Duferene has 32 blocks to pace the team through its first matches.
Wilkie and Dufrene are also among the team’s top servers. Wilkie has 31 aces and Dufrene has 28.
The Lady Canes returned to action on Thursday against North Paulding and Kennesaw Mountain.
Cass fell twice to Gilmer and Murray County. The Cass Colonels dropped two matches on Tuesday, falling in both contests 2-1.
Cass has dropped five matches in a row.
The Lady Colonels' victories so far this year were against Gordon-Central, in a 2-0 decision, and a 2-1 win over LaGrange.
Jada Zimmerman went into the week with 84 kills. Harlee Davis has 41 kills.
Caidence Woolridge has 246 digs.
Zimmerman and Carson Brannon have 35 aces through Tuesday’s matches.
Cass returns to action next Tuesday with games against Cedartown and Darlington.
The Woodland volleyball team dropped two matches on Tuesday, getting swept by Murray County and North Paulding.
After Tuesday’s contest, Woodland dropped to 4-9.
Woodland also played Thursday against Temple and Pepperell.
The Lady Wildcats entered the contest with Murray and North Paulding on a one-game winning streak after beating Rockmart for its fourth win of the season.
Woodland’s other victories came against Southwest Whitfield (2-1), South Paulding (2-0), and Tempe (2-1) in the first meeting between the two teams.
The Adairsville volleyball team has started the volleyball season with two wins.
The squad knocked off Christian Heritage and Coosa in early season matches.
After seven games, the Lady Tigers posted a 2-5 record.
The Lady Tigers were scheduled to play Dalton and Coahulla Creek on Thursday.