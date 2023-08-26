After beginning the season with a 49-0 loss to East Paulding, the Wildcats rebounded big time on Aug. 25, absolutely clobbering Coosa by a 35-0 final score.
"It's big for our kids' psyches," Woodland High Head Football Coach Brandon Haywood said. "I think it's good for our kids to be on this side, just to see that W in the win column — hopefully, it's something we can build on."
The Wildcats got on the scoreboard first with a Jamarion Walker touchdown. A missed PAT attempt, however, made it just 6-0 for Woodland.
Early in the second quarter, the Wildcats extended their lead to 14-0 via a Joshua McBroom touchdown, followed by a successful two-point try.
"I think it was the bend but don't break approach," Haywood said. "Coosa did a great job of driving the football ... but we never broke."
The Wildcats keep pouring on the points, making it a 21-0 contest thanks to a Christian Cothran defensive TD.
"I think we did a better job with our physicality," Haywood said. "We were more aggressive defensively, just small things we need to improve on to help us be successful as we continue this program build — I think that's the biggest difference, just focusing on us and trying to find things that can help us be a success."
The Wildcats would score 14 more points in the second half — and in the process, keep the Eagles out of their end zone altogether.
Two of the Woodland touchdowns came courtesy of running back Isaiah Livsey — one receiving score from about 25 yards out and another for seven yards.
Per the unofficial stats from MaxPreps, Woodland quarterback Brelace Williams went 5 for 8 passing in the dominant win, collecting three touchdown throws in the process.
The now 1-1 Wildcats are scheduled to travel to Model for a non-regional game on Sept. 1.
The Devils (1-0) defeated Pepperell 29-6 on Aug. 25.
"I'm interested in what they did, how they did it, because they did it in a pretty dominating way," Haywood said. "We've just got to get our kids healthy, we've got some guys that are trying to battle back, just trying to get back to help us."
Haywood said he's optimistic that the momentum from the Coosa blowout will carry over to the Wildcats' next contest.
"Coaches can't keep nagging them about small details for bigger improvements," he said. "With this win, if we can continue to carry this confidence that we're having right now, they can continue to build this thing and take some wins and do some things that are necessary to be successful."