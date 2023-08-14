Make it four in a row for Woodland, as the unbeaten Lady Wildcats triumphed 12-4 over Dade County in Dalton on Aug. 12.
Elizabeth Hartsfield hit a three-run homer in the second inning and finished the game with two hits on the day. Jordan Hammonds had three RBIs in the victory, with Haley Collum, Harley Hannah and Bailey Ryan each posting one RBI a piece.
Taylor Adcock and Kamryn Smith had doubles while Ashlynn Baines had two hits.
Splitting time at the pitcher’s mound for Woodland was Baines and Peyton Dorn. Combined, the duo gave up just four hits and two walks against the Wolverines.
Woodland was slated to host Southeast Whitfield on Aug. 14, with road games against Calhoun and Pace Academy on Aug. 15 and Aug. 16, respectively.
Over the weekend Adairsville fell to 1-3 on the year following a 8-0 loss to Calhoun.
In the five-inning contest at an invitational in Dalton, pitcher Chelsea Bates recorded two strikeouts. Ashlyn Carlton and Jordan Clay also had some time at the mound for the Lady Tigers.
Adairsville was scheduled to host Cedartown on Aug. 14. The Lady Tigers are set to face Armuchee on Aug. 15 and Sonoraville on Aug. 17 — both of which will be home games for the girls in gold and green.