Woodland’s softball team continued its winning ways on Aug. 9, blanking Southeast Whitfield 13-0.
Kamryn Smith and Mackenzie Araya each posted two RBIs for the Lady Wildcats, while Ashlyn Baines, Haley Collum and Jordan Hammonds each recorded one RBI.
Alana Carnes posted a triple in the blowout while Bailey Ryan had one hit.
Collum anchored the pitcher’s mound for Woodland, giving up just one hit in four innings. She finished the contest with three strikeouts.
With the victory, Woodland headed into the Dalton Invitational Tournament with a 3-0 record. The Lady Wildcats were slated to take on Chattooga on Aug. 11, with follow-up contests against Coahulla Creek and Adairsville on Aug. 12 and Aug. 13, respectively.
The Lady Colonels were also in action on Aug. 9. Cass’ softball team got its first win of the season in dramatic fashion, climbing out of a 3-0 hole to eventually best Gilmer 4-3.
The Lady Colonels made it a 3-2 contest in the sixth inning with scoring singles from Payton Mize and Darianna Sosa. Bailey York would make it a tied game in the seventh with a double, with KK Evans crossing home plate to complete the come from behind victory.
Lily Powell pitched all seven innings for Cass, allowing four hits, one walk and striking out four Gilmer players.
York and Mize recorded one RBI each in the win. Cayce Brown, Braelyn Franklin and Harlee Thomason also had hits in the victory.
On Aug. 10, Adairsville bested Cass 9-4.
Gabi Becerra has three RBIs and a home run in the Tigers’ victory. Riley Mounger recorded two RBIs, while Ashlyn Carlton and McKenzie Pullum each had one RBI a piece in the win.
Chelsea Bates pitched all seven innings for Adairsville, amassing eight strikeouts over the course of the game.
Evans, Reese Howard and Thomason each had one RBI for the Lady Colonels.
York had three strikeouts in three innings. Emma Gibson and Powell also saw some time at the mound for Cass.
Adairsville improved to 1-2 on the season while Cass dropped to a 1-5 overall record.
The Lady Tigers were scheduled to take on Calhoun and Woodland on Aug. 12 at the Dalton high school tournament.
The Lady Colonels are set to begin regional play at Dalton on Aug. 15.